Aura Minerals Releases Its First Quarter 2020 Financial and Operational Results

ROAD TOWN, May 22, 2020 - Aura Minerals Inc. (“Aura Minerals” or the “Company”) announces that the Company has filed today its interim financial statements for the first quarter of 2020, its associated management’s discussion and analysis and related certification filings for the first quarter of 2020 (collectively, the “First Quarter Results”).



Rodrigo Barbosa, CEO of Aura, comments: “As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic setting in during the first quarter, we prioritized our attention towards supporting our employees, the communities around which we operate and our stakeholders generally. The global effect of the pandemic is unprecedented and we remain committed to the health and safety of our employees, contractors and surrounding communities through this difficult time. With respect to the first quarter financial results of the year, while we were impacted by lower production and non-cash losses due to the devaluation of the Brazilian Real and Mexican Peso, our positive cash flow from operations and strong balance sheet allowed us to maintain our investments in our operations and complete the Gold Road acquisition.

