Ellis Martin Report: Gold Terra Corp:: Intersects 1.30 g/t Au over 50.6m at Sam Otto Main on its Yellowknife City Gold Project.

Malibu, CA, United States - Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Gerald Panneton , the Executive Chairman of Gold Terra Corp (CVE:YGT) (OTCMKTS:TRXXF). The Company has announced that it has Intersected 1.30 g/t Au over 50.6m at Sam Otto Main on its Yellowknife City Gold Project in the Northwest Territories. Mr. Panneton updates our audience on the project as well as plans going forward for the rest of the summer/year.
The Project is located in the prolific Yellowknife greenstone belt, covering 70 kilometers of strike length along the main mineralized break in proximity to the former high-grade Con and Giant gold mines which have produced over 14 million ounces of gold. The Yellowknife City Gold Project is close to vital infrastructure, including all-season roads, air transportation, service providers, hydro-electric power and skilled tradespeople.
To view the Interview, please visit: https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/100923/ygt
About Gold Terra Resource Corp.:
Gold Terra Resource Corp. (CVE:YGT) (OTCMKTS:TRXXF) owns a 100% interest in the YCG Project, encompassing 790 sq km of contiguous land within 10 kilometers of the city of Yellowknife. The Company announced an inferred mineral resource estimate of 735,000 ounces of gold in November 2019, (News release November 4th 2019). The YCG Project is located in the same archean belt where the former high-grade Con and Giant gold mines have produced over 14 million ounces of gold. The YCG project is located north and south of the city and along the same mineralized district scale as the past producer Con and Giant Mines.
About The Ellis Martin Report:
The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.
