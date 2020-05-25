Bam Bam Completes Second Hole at the Majuba Hill Property

Vancouver, May 25, 2020 - Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC: NPEZF) ( FSE: 4NPA) ("Bam Bam" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has completed the second core hole ("MHB-02") of the 2020 Phase 1 drilling program at its flagship Majuba Hill Property (the "Property"), a copper, gold porphyry project located in Pershing County, Nevada.

The hole was designed to expand the copper, gold, and silver mineralization identified in the historic drill data. Hole MHB-02 was drilled at a -45° inclination on an 045 azimuth to 474.5 feet.





Figure 1



The core was logged on-site. The core is sawn and sampled by Bam Bam contractors at the secured warehouse facility in Elko, Nevada. Core from the first hole MHB-01 has been submitted to ALS Geochemistry for sample analysis. The submittal includes copper, gold, and silver standard reference material, which meets CIM Mineral Exploration Best Practice Guidelines.

Mr. David Greenway, President & CEO, reports: "The core in the second drill hole, MHB-02, also showed rock-types and alteration that our geologist expected. We are encouraged that we now have two drill holes which have intersected what our geologic model predicted. I am looking forward to getting the analytical results from ALS Geochemistry."





MHB-02 Box 12 - 111.5 to 120.5 Feet



MHB-02 Box 13 - 120.5 to 130 Feet



About Majuba Hill Property

The Majuba Hill Property encompasses 4,822 acres of surface and mineral rights that includes 3 patented lode mining claims and 632 acres of privately-owned surface and minerals. The Property is easily accessed via 23 miles of well-maintained dirt roads leading from U.S. Interstate 80.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") Measures, Chain of Custody

The Company has implemented a QA/QC program using best industry practices at the Majuba Hill Project. Drill core is delivered by the company consulting geologist to the secure warehouse facility in Elko, Nevada. Drill core samples are sawn in half lengthwise and one half is placed in labeled cloth sample bags. The samples are then transported directly to the ALS Sample Prep Facility in Elko, Nevada. ALS will then transport the prepared pulps to their analytical lab in Reno, Nevada or Vancouver, B.C. All samples are analyzed for copper, gold, silver, and 31 other elements. Gold is determined by ALS method Au-AA23 which is a fire assay with an AAS finish on a 30 gram split. Copper, silver and the remaining 31 elements are determined by ALS method ME-ICP61 which is a four acid digestion and ICP-AES assay. Approximately 5% of the submitted samples are copper-gold-porphyry commercial standard reference material pulps, which are inserted in the analytical sample sequence. The sample rejects and remaining pulps will be retrieved from ALS.

Stock Option Grant

The Company has issued an aggregate of 3,500,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to officers, directors and consultants of the Company. The Options are exercisable at $0.16 per share for a period of one year from the date of grant. The Options have been granted under and are governed by the terms of the Company's incentive stock option plan.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed by E.L. "Buster" Hunsaker III, CPG 8137, a non-independent consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101").

About Bam BAM Resources Corp.

Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPA) is engaged in the identification, review and acquisition of latter stage copper and copper/gold assets. With its flagship project being Majuba Hill copper gold project located 156 miles outside Reno, Nevada, USA. Management has been mandated to focus on safe, mining friendly jurisdictions and government regulations supportive of mining operations.

On Behalf of the Board of Bam Bam Resources Corp.

"David Greenway"

David C. Greenway

President & CEO

For further information, please contact:

E:dg@bambamresources.com

P: (604) 318-0114

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Bam Bam Resources Corp. believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Bam Bam Resources Corp. management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Bam Bam Resources Corp. undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

