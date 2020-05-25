Guerrero Ventures officially changes its name to Nomad Royalty Company Ltd.

MONTREAL, May 25, 2020 - Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSX-V: GV) (the "Company"), formerly Guerrero Ventures Inc., is pleased to announce that it has formally changed its corporate name to Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. The change of the Company's name is part of the previously-announced reverse take-over and two related vend-in transactions (the "Transactions").

Shortly following the completion of the Transactions, it is expected that the Company's common shares will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange and will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "NSR". New ISIN and CUSIP numbers have been assigned the Company's common shares as a result of the change in the Company's name. The new ISIN number of the common shares of the Company is CA65532M2004 and the new CUSIP number is 65532M200.

No action is required by the Company's shareholders with respect to the new ISIN and CUISP numbers, nor with respect to the change of name.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice on Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include, among others, statements regarding the future plans, costs, objectives or performance of the Company and its business, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, including completion of the Transactions, may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, including risks regarding royalty, stream and gold loan assets, risks related to COVID-19, the ability of the Company's management to manage and to operate the business of the Company, and the equity markets generally. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or management's good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those that will be described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents to be filed, and which will be available, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, nor does it undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this news release to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except if required by applicable laws.

SOURCE Guerrero Ventures Inc.