Stuhini Commences Airborne Geophysical Surveys at its Que and Ruby Creek Projects

VANCOUVER, May 25, 2020 - Stuhini Exploration Ltd. (the "Company" or "Stuhini") (TSX-V: STU) is pleased to report that it has commenced a Skytem airborne geophysical survey on selected portions of its 4,243 hectare Que Project in the Yukon Territory. Once this survey is complete, weather permitting, the company plans to mobilize the SkyTEM crew to its nearby 26,735 hectare Ruby Creek project in Atlin BC to conduct the same survey on selected portions of the Ruby Creek tenures.

Dave O'Brien, President & CEO commented: "Planning this year's exploration program, with the pandemic and it's ramifications, has obviously been a dynamic process with extraordinary unforeseen logistical considerations as first and foremost is always the health, safety and well-being of our exploration teams and the communities in which we will reside while conducting exploration. Stuhini would like to thank the SkyTEM team for their cooperation and flexibility regarding strict Yukon Territory covid protocol thus allowing our planned program to go ahead in light of the pandemic and the challenges it has provided. Their teams have spent 14 days in isolation at Johnsons crossing strictly adhering to mandatory covid protocols before commencing these SkyTEM surveys."

These geophysical surveys are the first component of this year's planned exploration program, to be followed up with a ground program. The Companies 100% owned Metla Project will not be the target of a geophysical program this upcoming season because such a program has already been conducted in 2018. Results of this 2018 Metla geophysical program can be found in the Company's NI43-101 Technical Report dated February 20th, 2018 and filed on Sedar at www.sedar.com.

The Qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 for this news release is Andrew Wilkins, P. Geo., who has reviewed and approved its contents.

About Stuhini Exploration Ltd.: Stuhini is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and development of precious and base metals properties in western Canada with its focus on the Metla Property located in northwestern British Columbia approximately 150 kilometres south of the town of Atlin, the Ruby Creek Property located approximately 24 km east of Atlin British Columbia and the Que Project located approximately 70km north of Johnsons Crossing in the Yukon Territory.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Such forward?looking statements concern Stuhini's exploration plans and the timing and expectations for the Company's exploration and geophysical programs at its Que and Ruby Creek Projects. Such forward?looking statements or information are based on a number of assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: conditions in general economic and financial markets; availability of mining equipment and skilled labor; government permission regarding exploration in light of the covid pandemic or possible future outbreaks of covid 19, timing and amount of capital expenditures; local weather conditions allowing airborne geophysical surveys to be conducted; and future operating costs. The actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward?looking statements as a result of the risk factors including: the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties; the interpretation of drilling results and other geological data; the uncertainties of resource estimations; receipt, maintenance and security of permits and mineral property titles; environmental and other regulatory risks; project costs overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; availability of funds and general market and industry conditions. Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this news release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

