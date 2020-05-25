Fidelity Minerals Announces Private Placement Financing

Vancouver, May 25th, 2020 - Fidelity Minerals Corp. (TSXV:FMN) (FSE:S5GM) (SSE:MNYC) ("Fidelity Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has arranged a private placement financing (the "Financing") of up to 8,000,000 units at a price of $0.025 per unit for total gross proceeds of up to $200,000. Each unit consists of one common share and a whole warrant, with each warrant exercisable into one additional common share at $0.05 per share until December 17, 2021. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Financing for corporate working capital purposes.

The private placement is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Fidelity Minerals Corp.

Fidelity Minerals Corp. is assembling a portfolio of high-quality mining assets in Peru through the implementation of our Strategic Project Generator (SPG) model. The project generator model involves the identification and acquisition of appraisal stage opportunities with near-term valuation catalysts, including potential for high-impact M&A. The company is backed by an experienced management team with diverse technical, market, and commercial expertise and is supported by committed and sophisticated investors focused on building long term value.

On behalf of the Board of Fidelity Minerals;

Ian Graham

CEO and Director

Tel: +1.604.671.1353

Email: igraham@fidelityminerals.com

Investor Contact:

Bahay Ozcakmak

Executive Chairman

Tel: +61.414.596.007

Email: bahay@fidelityminerals.com

