Blue Thunder Mining Inc. Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, May 25, 2020 - Robert Cinits, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Chad Williams, Executive Chairman and Director, of Blue Thunder Mining Inc. joined Brady Fletcher, Managing Director & Head of TSX Venture Exchange to celebrate Blue Thunder's recent listing on TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV:BLUE) and open the market.
Blue Thunder Mining Inc. is a gold exploration company focused in the Chibougamau Gold District of Québec. Blue Thunder has consolidated approximately 51,000 hectares of prospective exploration claims in five separate blocks, making it one of the largest landholders in the district. Much of the prospective ground is underlain by the regional Guercheville and Fancamp deformation zones, both of which are associated with numerous gold and/or base-metal deposits and occurrences in the District. For more information, please visit bluethundermining.com
