Menü Artikel
Suche
 

/C O R R E C T I O N from Source -- S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC./

25.05.2020  |  CNW

In the news release, S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Change to the S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index, issued 22-May-2020 by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC. over CNW, we are advised by the company that the first table was missing a row, and should have "DELETED | AD | Alaris Royalty Corp." as the first row, rather than what was originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Change to the S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index

TORONTO, May 22, 2020 - S&P Dow Jones Indices announces the following index change to the S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index as a result of the monthly dividend review. Change will be effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, June 1, 2020.

S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index – June 1, 2020

Symbol

COMPANY

DELETED

AD

Alaris Royalty Corp.

DELETED

GIL

Gildan Activewear Inc

DELETED

MX

Methanex Corp

DELETED

SU

Suncor Energy Inc.

DELETED

ZZZ

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc.

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC.



Contact
S&P Dow Jones Indices, index_services@spglobal.com
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Alaris Royalty Corp.

Alaris Royalty Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A1T98V
CA01163Q4007
www.alarisroyalty.com

weitere Unternehmen:

Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2020.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap