Sphinx Resources Ltd. Announces the Departure of Michel Gauthier as Board Member of the Society

MONTRÉAL, May 25, 2020 - Sphinx Resources Ltd. ("Sphinx" or the "Corporation") (TSXV:SFX) announces the departure of Michel Gauthier as Board Member of Sphinx.

Mr. Gauthier tendered his resignation to the Chairman of the Board and his resignation is effective immediately. Upon his arrival on the Board of Directors in 2015, Mr. Gauthier was heavily involved in the development of Sphinx through his encyclopedic geological knowledge and his astute project generation in the Pontiac region. Also, the Corporation acquired or optioned mining properties owned by Tranchemontagne Resources Ltd, of which Mr. Gauthier is the ultimate controlling shareholder.

"We are grateful for Michel's involvement and dedication in his time on the Board, as well as a geological advisor, and wish him all the best in his new challenges," said Jeremie Ryan, President and CEO.

About Sphinx

Sphinx is a mineral exploration company that focuses its activities in southwestern Quebec in search of deposits of precious metals (palladium, platinum, gold and silver) and base metals (zinc, copper, lead). Sphinx is particularly active in the MRC Pontiac where its President and Chief Executive Officer resides. It has a strong local shareholding that contributes towards social acceptability.

For further information, please consult Sphinx's website or contact:

Jeremie Ryan

President and Chief Executive Officer

819.664.2632

info@sphinxresources.ca

www.sphinxresources.ca

SOURCE: Sphinx Resources Ltd.

