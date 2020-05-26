Menü Artikel
Azimut Resumes Drilling on the Elmer Gold Discovery

13:00 Uhr  |  CNW

Symbol: AZM.TSX Venture

LONGUEUIL, May 26, 2020 - Azimut Exploration Inc. ("Azimut" or the "Company") (TSXV: AZM) is pleased to announce it has resumed drilling on its 100%-owned Elmer Property in the James Bay-Eeyou Istchee region of Quebec.

The 6,000-metre (30-hole) diamond drilling program uses two rigs as originally planned. The objective is to expand the recent Patwon Gold Discovery, which consists of multiple substantial drill hole intersections, including 3.12 g/t Au over 102.0 metres. Most targets are drillable year-round (see press releases of January 14 and March 18, 2020).

Five main target areas (ELM-1 to ELM-5) are located within a 2.5 by 1.0 kilometre highly prospective corridor, open at both ends. The target areas are mostly defined by induced polarization ("IP") anomalies along several subparallel axes, for a cumulative length of at least 7 kilometres.

Azimut has implemented strict protective measures for its operations, which follow the INSPQ and CNESST guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company's protocols have been reviewed by the Cree Nation Government. Azimut acknowledges the excellent collaboration on the part of the Cree authorities to help advance operations under these very challenging circumstances. The Company suspended its exploration programs in March (see press release of March 25, 2020) to respect the Government of Quebec's decree in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This press release was prepared by Dr. Jean-Marc Lulin, P.Geo., acting as Azimut's qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Azimut Exploration

Azimut is a mineral exploration company whose core business is centred on target generation and partnership development. The Company uses a pioneering approach to big data analytics (the proprietary AZtechMineTM expert system) enhanced by extensive exploration know-how. Azimut maintains rigorous financial discipline and has 65.7 million shares outstanding. The Company's competitive edge against exploration risk is founded on systematic regional-scale data analysis and multiple concurrently active projects.

www.azimut-exploration.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Azimut Exploration Inc.



Contact
Jean-Marc Lulin, President and CEO, Tel.: (450) 646-3015, Fax: (450) 646-3045, info@azimut-exploration.com
Neuste Artikel
