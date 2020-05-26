Seabridge Gold Completes Acquisition of 3 Aces Project in Canada's Yukon

A high-grade, near surface gold opportunity in a mining-friendly jurisdiction

Toronto, May 26, 2020 - Seabridge Gold (TSX: SEA) (NYSE:SA) announced today that it has completed the acquisition of a 100% interest in the 3 Aces gold project in the Yukon, Canada from Golden Predator Mining Corp. for 300,000 Seabridge common shares, potential future cash payments totalling $2.25 million, and continuing royalty participation in the project by Golden Predator.

Seabridge Gold Chairman and CEO Rudi Fronk said the 3 Aces Project is a first rate exploration play with the potential to host a high grade commercially-viable ore body. "We think 3 Aces is a worthy addition to the three outstanding exploration opportunities we already own in British Columbia, Nevada and the Northwest Territories. Golden Predator has done an excellent job of demonstrating the exploration potential at 3 Aces, confirming the project's positive metallurgy and establishing excellent relationships with local First Nations and communities."

The acquisition agreement provides for additional payments to Golden Predator of $1 million upon confirmation of a 3 Aces NI-43-101 compliant mineral resource of 2.5 million ounces of gold and a further $1.25 million upon confirmation of an aggregate mineral resource of 5 million ounces of gold. The agreement also grants Golden Predator a 0.5% net smelter royalty on the project.

"Our current plan is to assemble and evaluate the wealth of data developed by GPY for the targets in the Central Core Area with a view to initiating an aggressive drill program next year," Fronk said.

3 Aces is a district scale, orogenic-gold project consisting of 1,536 claims covering approximately 350 km² located in a readily accessible part of southeastern Yukon (see map). The target concept for this project is consistent with some of the biggest and richest gold deposits in the world, including the California Mother Lode Belt, Juneau Gold Belt, Murentau in Uzbekistan and Obuasi in Ghana. Historical work has identified a broad area of gold-in-soil extending more than 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) along strike and recent drilling in the Central Core Area has progressed to a point where, with additional exploration drilling, the property could potentially advance to an initial resource with exceptional grade.

The Property is on the eastern margin of the Selwyn Basin, a thick package of sedimentary rocks extending across the Yukon and host to several enormous base metal deposits (Howard's Pass District). Hyland Group host rocks, the basal unit of the Selwyn Basin, are interbedded clastic and carbonate sedimentary rocks exposed near a regional tectonic boundary. Polyphase fold and fault systems overprint the stratigraphy, creating ideal traps for gold-bearing fluids expressed as quartz veins. At 3 Aces, discrete quartz veins containing arsenopyrite-pyrrhotite-pyrite and free gold are found within a broad zone of gold-bearing iron carbonate-clay alteration envelopes which will be targeted in our exploration.

Past drilling has encounted a significant number of gold rich zones on the stratigraphic/structural contacts at 3 Aces. By early 2019 the project had completed about 300 holes; 37% of these encountered +5.0 g/t gold intersections and 27% have returned +8.0g/t gold. Many of these holes were close-space off-sets on high-grade veins that crop out, but all veins identified in the Central Core Area have encountered high grade intersections. Significant effort was expended by Golden Predator to ensure that sampling of these high grade, nuggety intervals produced reliable and repeatable assay results. A sampling protocol is now in place to achieve reliable results.

The following table summarizes selected intervals from previous drilling.

Hole ID DH Type From (meters) To (meters) Intercept (meters) Gold Grade (g/T) Spades High Grade Zone 3A16-032 RC 16.76 27.43 10.67 32.86 3A16-042 RC 17.53 24.38 6.85 25.61 3A16-044 RC 17.53 35.05 17.52 3.65 3A17-100 RC 19.05 25.91 6.86 20.15 3A17-124 RC 6.10 10.67 4.57 58.75 3A17-132 DD 20.00 33.30 13.30 6.69 3A17-127 RC 12.95 19.05 6.10 22.30 3A17-133 DD 23.80 40.00 16.80 20.50 and 57.50 65.00 7.50 13.92 3A17-138 DD 7.50 15.50 8.00 50.40 3A17-157 DD 19.00 23.20 4.20 20.04 3A17-208 RC 0.76 5.33 4.57 81.35 3A17-209 RC 2.29 23.62 21.33 18.33 3A17-211 RC 1.52 9.91 8.39 14.05 3A17-218 RC 5.33 18.29 12.96 14.19 3A17-220 RC 1.52 15.24 13.72 43.02 3A17-224 RC 1.52 11.43 9.91 21.81 3A17-238 RC 0.76 9.91 9.15 41.03 Hearts Zone 3A16-048 RC 96.01 104.39 8.38 6.39 3A16-054 RC 38.86 58.67 19.81 4.76 3A16-055 RC 51.05 60.20 9.15 9.37 3A16-082 DD 42.67 60.96 18.29 16.75 3A16-084 DD 103.98 115.82 11.84 1.72 3A16-085 RC 86.87 96.01 9.14 8.65 3A17-203 RC 10.67 30.48 19.81 3.32 Other Occurrences 3A17-143 DD 12.70 32.00 19.30 16.15 3A17-144 RC 5.33 52.58 47.25 1.11 3A17-147 DD 13.00 15.50 2.50 15.51 and 18.50 22.00 3.50 21.44 3A17-275 RC 40.39 48.77 8.38 5.24 3A18-335 DD 16.20 33.06 16.86 1.35 3A17-175 RC 32.00 33.53 1.53 36.33

Seabridge Gold holds a 100% interest in several North American gold resource projects. The Company's principal assets are the KSM and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada and the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories. For a breakdown of Seabridge's current mineral reserves and resources by project and category please visit the Company's website at http://www.seabridgegold.net/resources.php.

