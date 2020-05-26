Sailfish Appoints Market-Maker

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, May 26, 2020 - Sailfish Royalty Corp. (TSX-V: FISH) (the "Company" or "Sailfish") is pleased to announce that it has retained PI Financial Corp. ("PI") to provide market making services in accordance with the TSX Venture Exchange policies.

PI will trade the securities of Sailfish on the TSX Venture Exchange for the purposes of maintaining an orderly market. In consideration of the services provided by PI, the Company will pay PI a monthly cash fee of C$2,500 plus any applicable taxes for a minimum term of three months and renewable thereafter. Sailfish and PI are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. PI will not receive shares or options as compensation. The capital used for market making will be provided by PI.

About Sailfish

Sailfish is a precious metals royalty and streaming company. Within Sailfish's portfolio are two cornerstone assets on advanced stage projects in the Americas: a gold stream equivalent to a 3% NSR on the San Albino gold project (~3.5 sq. km) and a 2% NSR on the rest of the area (~134.5 sq. km) surrounding San Albino in northern Nicaragua; and an up to 3.5% NSR on the Tocantinzinho gold project in the prolific Tapajos district of northern Brazil. The acquisition of Terraco Gold Corp. adds a potential cornerstone asset: an up to 3% NSR on the multi-million ounce Spring Valley gold project in Pershing County, Nevada.

Sailfish is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "FISH" and on the OTCQX under the symbol "SROYF". Please visit the Company's website at www.sailfishroyalty.com for additional information.

