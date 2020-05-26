Etruscus Lists On Frankfurt Stock Exchange Under Symbol "ERR"

VANCOUVER, May 26, 2020 - Etruscus Resources Corp. (CSE: ETR) (FSE: ERR) (the "Company" or "Etruscus"), an exploration company developing its Rock & Roll and Sugar properties located 7 km from the past producing Snip mine in BC's prolific Golden Triangle, is pleased to announce that its common shares are now also listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the symbol "ERR".

The FSE is one of the world's largest trading centres for securities. With a share in turnover of around 90 percent, it is the largest of Germany's 7 stock exchanges. Its fully electronic trading system Xetra® is one of the leading electronic trading platforms in the world. Xetra has created attractive framework conditions for foreign investors and market participants and meets the steadily growing requirements of cross-border trading.

Etruscus anticipates the new listing on the FSE will help broaden its shareholder base by increasing trading liquidity and market awareness. It will also help attract institutional and retail investment in the Company from international investors.

"The listing of Etruscus shares on Frankfurt is a key step in advancing our Company to the next stage. By being able to access European and international investors and fund managers, we will be able to tap a much larger investor pool that will help accelerate our growth," Gordon Lam, President and CEO commented.

Pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan, Etruscus also announces the grant of 230,000 stock options to consultants at an exercise price of $0.25 per share, exercisable for a period of five years.

About Etruscus

Etruscus Resources Corp. is a Vancouver-based exploration company focused on the development of its 100%-owned Rock & Roll and Sugar properties comprising 27,136 hectares near the past producing Snip mine in Northwest B.C.'s prolific Golden Triangle.

Etruscus is traded under the symbol "ETR" on the Canadian Securities Exchange and "ERR" on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and has 21,228,501 common shares issued and outstanding.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

/s/ "Gordon Lam"

Chief Executive Officer, President and Director

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This Press Release may contain statements which constitute 'forward-looking' statements, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities and operating performance of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities or performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such risks, uncertainties and factors are described in the periodic filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, including quarterly and annual Management's Discussion and Analysis, which may be viewed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Etruscus Resources Corp.