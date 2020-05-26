Jade Leader Announces Financing

Not for Distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for Dissemination in the United States. any Failure to Comply With this Restriction may Constitute a Violation of U.S. Securities Law.

CALGARY, May 26, 2020 - Jade Leader Corp. (TSXV:JADE) ("Jade Leader" or "the Company") is pleased to announce, subject to TSX Venture approval, a non-brokered private placement of up to 7,000,000 Units, at a price of $0.05 per Unit, for maximum gross proceeds of $350,000. Each Unit consists of one common share and a half common share purchase warrant. Each full common share purchase warrant ("Warrant") will entitle the holder to purchase an additional common share at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of two years following closing. The Units will be offered to accredited investors and all securities issued under the offering will be subject to a hold period of four months plus one day from the date of closing. A finder's fee of 5% may be paid to eligible agents upon closing.

Proceeds of the financing are to be used for working capital, general corporate purposes as well as stone testing for marketing purposes of its materials collected to date from both its Wyoming and Washington projects.

Mr. Jean-Pierre Jutras, P.Geol, the President and a Director of Jade Leader, stated "Over the winter months, we have made significant progress in processing samples from our previous programs. The Company is now ready to move forward with larger scale stone testing in order to determine bulk marketability of materials held from previous exploration efforts on our wholly owned properties. In addition, careful study and analysis of field information collected to date has opened up new targets on our projects for recently identified fine grained green Jades in Wyoming, and chatoyant, color change Jades in Washington which we intend to follow up on once field conditions and measures in place to manage the current COVID 19 situation allow for such field work to be conducted safely."

