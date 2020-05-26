Affinity Metals Corp. Enters into Agreement to Acquire the West Timmins Gold Property

Vancouver, May 26, 2020 - Affinity Metals Corp. (TSXV: AFF) ("the Corporation") ("Affinity") is pleased to report that it has entered into an option agreement with an arm's length third party to acquire up to a 90% interest in the West Timmins Gold property located approximately 29 km southwest of Timmins, Ontario, Canada.

The property package consists of 20 mineral tenures spanning 429 hectares. The property directly adjoins to the west and along geological strike to the Melkior Carscallen project with both properties optimally located directly along the northern flank of the prolific Destor Porcupine Fault Zone. Melkior very recently made a significant gold discovery that has attracted not only the market's attention but also the interest of Kirkland Lake Gold to participate in furthering exploration of the Melkior project model through joint participation.

The ground making up the West Timmins Gold property was included/highlighted as a specific project example which meets exploration model recommendations as outlined within the 2012 published, Timmins Resident Geologist Report: "Recommendations for Exploration - Gold in Felsic Intrusions". The geological model and potential of the West Timmins Gold property correlate positively with the recent Melkior Carscallen exploration advancements and the West Timmins Gold property potentials are based on the same geological model to that of the neighboring Melkior project.

The West Timmins Gold property is road accessible with a major highway (101) and regional scale power utility transmission lines passing directly through the property. Both Induced Polarization and Acoustic EM geophysics surveys have been conducted on the property and will assist in guiding future exploration.

The West Timmins Gold property is located along the same structural and geological trend which hosts the Pan American Silver "Timmins West Mine" located approximately 13 km to the east along highway 101 and is also in close proximity to the Timmins mining camp, which is a major structural control corridor that has produced over 75 million ounces of gold.

A Timmins West "staking rush" this past week has resulted in the recent acquisition of over 300 square kilometers of additional claims being positioned by area play participants which now surround both the Melkior - Carscallen and Affinity - West Timmins Gold projects.

Robert Edwards, CEO of Affinity stated: "We are very excited to have added the West Timmins Gold project to Affinity's portfolio. It diversifies the Company's Canadian exploration exposure to another very mining friendly jurisdiction in Canada. The seasonal window for exploration is much longer than at our flagship Regal Project, which allows for exploration on the West Timmons Gold property without taking away the focus on the Regal. The project is optimally located in the very prolific Timmons township area, immediately adjacent to Melkior's Carscallen, which has attracted significant market attention the past few weeks with their recent gold discovery. We believe that the West Timmins Gold property has significant and similar discovery potential and we plan to begin drilling the first target in the very near future."

The West Timmins Gold property is being acquired through a staged option agreement with terms/payments as follows:

Affinity will drill 500 meters within a specific drill target as directed by the property optionor. Upon the completion of the initial 500 meters of drilling, Affinity will elect to either abandon the option or continue and earn a 70% interest by paying the optionor $15,000 cash, issuing 300,000 Affinity shares, and drilling an additional 700 meters in a specified target(s) as directed by the optionor.

Within 120 days of completing/fulfilling the 70% option terms, Affinity may elect to earn an additional 10% (for a total of 80%) by issuing the optionor 500,000 Affinity share purchase warrants, granting a 1% NSR and paying a corresponding $25,000 cash advance royalty payment, and by drilling an additional 4,800 meters (6,000 meters total) on drill targets specified by the optionor.

Within 120 days of completing/fulfilling the 80% option terms, Affinity may elect to earn an additional 10% (for a total of 90%) by drilling an additional 4,800 meters (10,800 meters total) on drill targets specified by the optionor.

All shares or warrants issued under this agreement will be subject to a statutory 4 month hold period. This agreement is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Affinity Metals

Affinity is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of strategic metal deposits within North America.

In addition to this West Timmins Gold acquisition, Affinity is advancing the Regal Project located near Revelstoke, British Columbia, Canada. The Regal property is located in the northern end of the prolific Kootenay Arch and hosts two major geophysical anomalies as well as three past producing mines. Recent drill results included a new silver discovery with an 11.10 meter interval of 143.29 g/t silver which included a 0.55 meter interval of 2,612.0 g/t silver.

Robert Edwards, CEO and Director of Affinity Metals Corp.

