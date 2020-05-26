Durango Reports Annual General Meeting Results

Vancouver, May 26, 2020 - Durango Resources Inc. (TSXV:DGO) (Frankfurt-86A1) (OTC:ATOXF), (the "Company" or "Durango") reports the passing of all resolutions at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held on Monday, May 25, 2020 in Vancouver, B.C.

Shareholders voted in person and by proxy, representing an aggregate of 13,381,101 shares, being 28.95 per cent of the 46,228,000 issued and outstanding shares as at the record date of April 20, 2020.

All four nominees listed in the management proxy circular, Marcy Kiesman, Twila Jensen, Thea Koshman and Melanie MacKay were re-elected as directors of Durango for the ensuing year. Shareholders also approved Durango's 10 per cent rolling stock option plan and re-appointed Crowe MacKay LLP charterered accountants for the 2020 year-end.

Marcy Kiesman, CEO of Durango stated, "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank all of our shareholders for taking their time to vote and show their continued support. Now that the AGM is finished, we can turn our attention to the upcoming exploration program at Windfall Lake, Quebec. The pairing of the rising gold price and Durango's new Technical team may prove to be an exciting 2020 for the Company."

Additional details on the exploration program will be released as they become available.

About Durango

Durango is a natural resources company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company is positioned for discovery with a 100% interest in a strategically located group of properties in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Quebec, Canada.

For further information on Durango, please refer to its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Marcy Kiesman, CEO

Telephone: 604.428.2900 or 604.339.2243

Email: durangoresourcesinc@gmail.com

Website: www.durangoresourcesinc.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2020 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.