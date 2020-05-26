DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Announces Filing of Early Warning Report

Heidelberg, May 26, 2020 - DELPHI Unternehmensberatung AG ("DU") has filed with the British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions through SEDAR an Early Warning Report (the "Report") announcing the acquisition today of ownership and control of 7,000,000 Common Shares of Rokmaster Resources Corp. (the "Company") at C$0.22 per share through a private placement of the Company for a total consideration of C$1,540,000, representing a 11.82 % shareholding in the Company.

Prior to the transaction, DU and any joint actors held directly or indirectly, no beneficial ownership of, or the power to exercise control or direction over ordinary shares of the Company.

The shares were acquired for investment purposes. DU may, depending on various factors including, without limitation, market and other conditions, increase or decrease his beneficial ownership, control or direction over ordinary shares of the Company or other securities of the Company, through market transactions, private agreements, treasury issuances, exercises of convertible securities or otherwise.

DU was incorporated in Germany. DU's principal business is to invest its own funds.

For further details relating to the disposition, please see the Report, which was filed in accordance with applicable securities laws, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com, or may be obtained from DELPHI Unternehmensberatung AG, Wilhelm K. T. Zours (CEO / Member of the Board), +49 6221 649240, info@deutsche-balaton.de.

