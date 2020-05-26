Osprey Completes Share Issuance for Completion of Option Payment on Goldenville Gold Property

Vancouver, May 26, 2020 - Osprey Gold Development Ltd. (TSXV: OS) (OTCQB: OSSPF) (the "Company" or "Osprey") announces that, further to the Company's news release dated March 30, 2020, it has received TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") acceptance for the issuance of 3,500,000 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") at a deemed price of $0.05 per Share in satisfaction of all remaining 2020 option payments owing under the Company's option agreement on its Goldenville gold property located in Nova Scotia (the "Goldenville Project").

The Goldenville Project consists of four contiguous mineral titles in Northeastern Nova Scotia, and was the subject of an active drill program by Osprey through 2019. The Company is looking forward to resuming active exploration in 2020.

This Share issuance is not anticipated to have any effect on the number of securities of Meguma Gold Corp. ("Meguma") to be issued to shareholders of Osprey pursuant to the proposed business combination transaction (the "Proposed Transaction") between the Company and Meguma announced on March 23, 2020. Osprey and Meguma are currently finalizing the terms of a definitive agreement. The Company also wishes to disclose that Meguma has advanced the Company $75,000 as an interest-free loan, due and payable on demand at any time upon termination of the Proposed Transaction.

About Osprey

Osprey is focused on exploring five historically producing gold properties in Nova Scotia, Canada. Osprey has the option to earn 100% (subject to certain royalties) in all five properties.

Additional information regarding Osprey is available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and at www.ospreygold.com.

