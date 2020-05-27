Sun Metals closes previously announced $1,500,000 non-brokered private placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES./

VANCOUVER, May 26, 2020 - Sun Metals Corp. (TSX-V: SUNM) (the "Company" or "Sun Metals") announces the successful closing of its non-brokered private placement initially announced on May 11, 2020 and upsized on May 13, 2020 due to strong demand (the "Private Placement").

Pursuant to the Private Placement, the Company issued a total of 18,750,000 units of the Company (the "Units"), at a price of $0.08 per Unit, for gross proceeds of $1,500,000. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share of the Company until May 25, 2021 at a price of $0.12, and from May 26, 2021 to May 25, 2022 at a price of $0.15. The Company has agreed to pay cash finder's fees of $79,344 in connection with the closing of the Private Placement.

Proceeds from the Private Placement will be used primarily to fund general working capital purposes and exploration at the Company's Stardust Project. The Common Shares issued pursuant to the Private Placement, and any Common Shares issuable on exercise of Warrants are subject to a four month and a day hold period expiring September 26, 2020, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

Certain directors and senior officers, and their associates, of the Company participated in the Private Placement and acquired an aggregate of 1,185,000 Common Shares and 592,500 Warrants for $94,800. The participation of directors and senior officers constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). The Company has determined that the transaction is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements under MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemptions contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of securities issued to directors and senior officers nor the consideration paid by directors and senior officers exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The Company did not file a material change report in respect of the Private Placement 21 days in advance of the closing of the Private Placement because the exact participation of directors and senior officers had not yet been confirmed. The shorter period was necessary in order to permit the Company to close the Private Placement in a timeframe consistent with usual market practice for transactions of this nature.

About Sun Metals

Sun Metals is advancing its 100% owned flagship, high-grade Stardust Project located in northcentral British Columbia, Canada. Stardust is a high-grade polymetallic Carbonate Replacement Deposit with a rich history. Sun Metals also owns the Lorraine copper-gold project (joint-ventured with Teck Resources Ltd.), and the OK copper-molybdenum project (100%).

The Canyon Creek copper-gold skarn zone at Stardust was the subject of a 2018, NI 43-101 resource estimate published by the Company titled "Stardust Project NI 43-101 Technical Report Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia" with an effective date of January 8, 2018. In that report, GeoSim Services Inc. provided the following estimate.

Stardust Project - Canyon Creek zone Mineral Resource Estimate(3):

Resource Category Tonnes Copper % Zinc % Gold g/t Silver g/t % Cu Eq Indicated 985,000 1.34 0.62 1.59 36.8 2.92 Inferred 1,985,000 1.24 0.14 1.72 30.5 2.65

(3)The cut-off grade used in the resource estimate was 1.5% copper equivalent (Cu Eq). Metal price assumptions for the Cu Eq calculation were $3.00/lb Copper, $1.25/lb Zinc, $1,300/oz Gold and $18/oz Silver. Adjustment factors to account for differences in relative metallurgical recoveries of the constituents will depend upon completion of definitive metallurgical testing. The following equation was used to calculate copper equivalence: Cu Eq = Copper + (Zinc x 0.4167) + (Gold x 0.6319) + (Silver x 0.0087). A cut-off grade of 1.5% Cu Eq represents an in-situ metal value of approximately $100/tonne which is believed to represent a reasonable break-even cost for underground mining and processing. These are not mineral reserves and no work has been completed that demonstrates economic viability at the Project.

