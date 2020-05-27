Desert Mountain Energy Engages Drilling Contractor for First Two Holes of its Helium Exploration Program in Arizona's Holbrook Basin

Vancouver, May 27, 2020 - Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:DME) (OTC:DMEHF) (Frankfurt:QM01) is pleased to announce that it has now engaged Drake Well Service Inc. ("Drake"), a highly experienced Southwest Regional drilling contractor that has been family-owned since 1963, to drill the initial two wells of its upcoming helium drill program in Arizona's Holbrook Basin. Drilling is anticipated to commence this June.

In addition to working efficiently to complete the wells as expeditiously as possible, Drake will be following best industry practices for health and safety guidelines. In keeping with the Company's mandate to leave minimal environmental footprint, the wells will be drilled with Air/Mist combination to reduce the amount of water required in its drilling operations by 60% or more.

As stated in our PR dated May 15, 2020, both wells will be simple vertical gas wells drilled to a maximum depth of 2,790 ft., and will be testing a total of five possible pay zones which the Company believes are highly prospective and range in depth from 1020 to 2690 ft. Targets for the Company's upcoming program were developed over the past eighteen months as a result of comprehensive studies of historic geologic reports and drill log data, field studies and mapping, a 2-D seismic study and most recently, an airborne geophysics survey.

The drill program will be overseen by the Company's Head of Exploration and Technical Operations, Robert Rohlfing, a highly experienced driller and executive who has drilled over 250 wells in his career with a very high success rate. According to Mr. Rohlfing, "We are very pleased to be working with the people at Drake and regard them as a very high caliber choice whose skillset is ideally suited to our program. Their long-term commitment to health, safety, environmental protection and community values is very much in line with our own

priorities."

The Company is an exploratory resource company engaged in exploration and development of helium, oil & gas and mineral properties in the Southwestern United States. Until September 5, 2018, the Company also owned the Yellowjacket Gold Project in Atlin, British Columbia, which it had been developing. The Company has its executive offices in Vancouver, Canada. The Company was incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia, on April 30, 2008, and was formerly named African Queen Mines Ltd. It initially received certain southern African assets in a spin off transaction related to the acquisition of Pan African Mining Corp. by Asia Thai Mining Co., Ltd.

