Mawson Resources Closes C$1 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, May 27, 2020 - Mawson Resources Ltd. ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSX:MAW)(Frankfurt:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing (Mawson News Releases May 11, 2020) (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of C$1,001,000.

A total of 2,860,000 units (the "Units") of the Company, were issued at a price of C$0.35 per Unit. Each Unit consisted of one (1) common share ("Common Share") of the Company and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole Common Share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share of the Company at a price of C$0.45 until May 27, 2022.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for exploration on the Company's exploration properties and for working capital and general corporate purposes. All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory four-month hold period expiring on September 28, 2020.

The securities offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the Units, Common Shares or Warrants in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

About Mawson Resources Limited (TSX:MAW, FRANKFURT:MXR, PINKSHEETS:MWSNF)

Mawson Resources Ltd. is a gold exploration and development company. Mawson has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic Arctic exploration company with a focus on the flagship Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland. The recent acquisition in the Victorian goldfields of Australia provides Mawson with a strategic and diversified portfolio of high-quality gold exploration assets in two tier one and safe jurisdictions.

"Michael Hudson"

Michael Hudson, Chairman & CEO

www.mawsonresources.com

1305 - 1090 West Georgia St., Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7 (Canada)

Mariana Bermudez, Corporate Secretary, +1 (604) 685 9316

info@mawsonresources.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Although Mawson believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate, and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Mawson cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the proposed use of the net proceeds of the Offering varying from expectations, the potential impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, including the current outbreak of the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19 on the Company's business, operations and financial condition, capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates, changes in world metal markets, changes in equity markets, planned drill programs and results varying from expectations, delays in obtaining results, equipment failure, unexpected geological conditions, local community relations, dealings with non-governmental organizations, delays in operations due to permit grants, environmental and safety risks, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Mawson's most recent Supplement and Base Shelf Prospectus, and the documents incorporated therein, filed on www.sedar.com. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Mawson disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

