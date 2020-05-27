Makara Mining Appoints Hugh Maddin as Director

VANCOUVER, May 27, 2020 - Makara Mining Corp. (CSE:MAKA)(Frankfurt:MK0) ("Makara" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of C. Hugh Maddin as a member of its Board of Directors. Mr. Maddin is a member of the Law Society of British Columbia and has been an active member of the B. C. business community for over 20 years. He is an executive and director of several public companies and Chairman and CEO of a number of private resource companies. He is the sole shareholder, President and CEO of Cambrian Capital Corp., a private investment holding company. As a practicing lawyer and entrepreneur, Mr. Maddin brings much experience in corporate, commercial, mining finance, venture capital, real estate and mining projects.

About the Company

The Company is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of gold properties. The Company is based in Vancouver, B.C and holds an option over the Rude Creek Property located in the Yukon and Kenora Gold Property located in Northwestern Ontario.

For more information, investors should review the Company's filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance are "forward-looking statements.". Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Contact Information

Grant Hendrickson

Director and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 604-372-3707

Email: grant@makaramining.com

SOURCE: Makara Mining Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/591540/Makara-Mining-Appoints-Hugh-Maddin-as-Director