Equinox Gold Receives $145 Million from Exercise of Warrants

all dollar figures in US dollars

VANCOUVER, May 27, 2020 - Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX, NYSE American: EQX) ("Equinox Gold" or the "Company") reports that from April 1 to May 25, 2020 warrants held by various securityholders have been exercised for net proceeds to Equinox Gold of approximately $145 million. The Company issued 21.4 million common shares in relation to the exercise of the warrants and currently has 238.1 million common shares issued and outstanding. As at May 26, 2020, the Company's cash balance is more than $480 million.

Christian Milau, CEO of Equinox Gold, commented: "With a strong balance sheet and cash flow from a diversified portfolio of producing gold mines, Equinox Gold is well positioned to manage the COVID-19 pandemic and is fully funded to advance its pipeline of growth projects toward one million ounces of annual gold production."

The Company intends to use proceeds from the warrant exercises to advance its development and expansion projects, continue exploration, reduce debt, and for general corporate and working capital purposes.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold is a Canadian mining company with six producing gold mines, a multi-million-ounce gold reserve base and a clear path to achieve one million ounces of annual gold production from a pipeline of development and expansion projects. Equinox Gold operates entirely in the Americas, with two properties in the United States, one in Mexico and five in Brazil. Equinox Gold's common shares are listed on the TSX and the NYSE American under the trading symbol EQX. Further information about Equinox Gold's portfolio of assets and long-term growth strategy is available at www.equinoxgold.com or by email at ir@equinoxgold.com.

