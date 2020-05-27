Black Tusk Resources Inc. Completes Soil Sampling on the McKenzie East Gold Project, Val-d'Or Quebec

VANCOUVER, May 27, 2020 - Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (CSE:TUSK)(OTC PINK:BTKRF)(Frankfurt:0NB) is pleased to announce that the company has completed further reconnaissance and soil sampling on the McKenzie East Gold Property located 30 Km North of Val d'Or, Quebec.

The company's contractor VD Géo Service, based in Val d'Or, completed the acquisition of 205 soil samples along pre-existing access routes and other areas that were amenable to sampling. The samples will be submitted to a laboratory for analysis shortly. Black Tusk is currently discussing the best analysis method to utilize, and which lab to send the samples to for processing. Sample results are expected within 30 days.

The company has acquired a permit that allows for the construction of 18 drill pads with supporting water supply stations and access trails. Black Tusk plans to conduct this upcoming drill program in the Summer 2020 exploration season.

About Black Tusk Resources Inc.

Black Tusk Resources is a gold-focused Canadian exploration company with operations primarily based in the world-class Abitibi greenstone belt region of Quebec. Black Tusk currently holds 100-per-cent ownership in five separate gold and palladium projects in Canada.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Richard Penn

CEO

(778) 384-8923

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of that date. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company's limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; fluctuations in the prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Prospectus dated September 8, 2017 available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

