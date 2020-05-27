Newrange Gold Initiates Drill Program at Pamlico

VANCOUVER - May 27, 2020 (TSXV:NRG) US (OTC:NRGOF) (Frankfurt:X6C) - Newrange Gold Corp. ("Newrange" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a drilling contractor is mobilizing to the Pamlico Gold Project in Nevada and drilling is scheduled to commence this Thursday. Road work and site preparation have been completed for the first holes and applications have been submitted to the BLM for permitting the balance of the program. Importantly, the drill crew will be working under a strict COVID-19 protocol, both on and off site, to ensure the health and safety of all Newrange employees and contractors.

"We have made significant progress in our understanding of the geological setting at Pamlico since our last drilling campaign in 2018 and we are keen to test some of the new ideas that have come out of that work," stated Robert Archer, Newrange's CEO. "The combination of underground mapping and sampling with the Induced Polarization (IP) geophysics has allowed us to better target our drilling. We have seen a good correlation between the IP and known gold-pyrite mineralization, which bodes well for testing the new targets across the 3 kilometer-wide area of immediate interest within the much larger Pamlico Property."

The initial part of the program will entail approximately 3,000-3,500 meters in 30-35 holes, primarily along Pamlico Ridge. Reverse circulation (RC) drilling will be used for this work as the holes will be relatively shallow and are designed to test the continuity of near-surface gold mineralization around and between the historic workings of the Pamlico, Gold Bar and Good Hope Mines. Once subsequent sites are permitted and roadwork completed, drilling will continue with a combination of RC and diamond drilling in new target areas that, in some cases, are deeper and beyond the depth capability of the RC drill. In other instances, diamond drilling will be used to gain geological information that will be important for the interpretation of the controls on mineralization. Ultimately, the drilling program is anticipated to entail up to 10,000 meters over the next couple of months.

Mr. Robert G. Carrington, P. Geo, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, the President and Chairman of the Company, has reviewed, verified and approved for disclosure the technical information contained in this news release.

About Newrange Gold Corp.

Newrange is a precious metals exploration and development company focused on near to intermediate term production opportunities in favorable jurisdictions including Nevada, Ontario and Colorado. With numerous drill intercepts of near surface oxide gold mineralization to 340 grams gold per metric tonne the Company's flagship Pamlico Project is poised to become a significant new Nevada discovery. Focused on developing shareholder value through exploration and development of key projects, the Company is committed to building sustainable value for all stakeholders. Further information can be found on our website at www.newrangegold.com.

