Bond Resources Announces New Directors

Vancouver, May 27, 2020 - Bond Resources Inc. (CSE: BJB) (the "Company" or "Bond") announces the following new appointments to the Board of Directors, following the closing of the acquisition of MJ Mining Inc., a private Canadian company whose wholly-owned US subsidiary holds the contractual rights to acquire the Mary K Property in Idaho, USA (the "Property"). (See news release of May 19, 2020 and related filings on SEDAR.)

The Honourable Scott Brison of Windsor, Nova Scotia and Valéry Zamuner of Outremont, Quebec were appointed directors of the Company following the resignations of Gary Arca and Cynthia Avelino. Mr. Arca continues to serve as CFO of the Company, and Ms. Avelino will act as Secretary.

Hon. Scott Brison

The Honourable Scott Brison joined BMO as Vice-Chair, Investment & Corporate Banking in 2019. As an elected Member of Parliament, Mr. Brison served the constituency of Kings-Hants (Nova Scotia) who elected him to Canada's House of Commons seven consecutive times over 21 years. During that time he served in government for seven years holding key roles, most recently as President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Digital Government from 2015 to 2019, Minister of Public Works and Government Services from 2004 to 2006, and Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister with special emphasis on Canada-U.S. relations from 2003 to 2004.

In May 2020, Mr. Brison became Dalhousie University's eighth chancellor.

Mr. Brison is a member of the Trilateral Commission and was named by the World Economic Forum of Davos, Switzerland, as one of its "Young Global Leaders." In August 2010, he was awarded the Order of San Carlos by Colombian President Álvaro Uribe in recognition of his contributions to the Canada-Colombia Free Trade Agreement.

Mr. Brison serves on the board of the Canada-China Business Council, the Dalhousie University Board of Governors, the Macdonald Stewart Foundation, CJPAC and previously served as Chairman of SeaFort Capital Inc.

Mr. Brison earned a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Dalhousie University. He has completed the Global Leadership and Public Policy for the 21st Century Executive Education Program at the Harvard University Kennedy School of Government.

Valéry Zamuner

Ms. Zamuner holds a Bachelor of Law degree from Laval University and an MBA from the John Molson School of Business (Concordia University). A member of the Quebec Bar, Ms. Zamuner has more than 20 years of experience in international and domestic mergers and acquisitions for public and private companies. She has extensive experience in managing projects, negotiating deals and providing legal and business advice in a wide range of business industries, and is a member of the board of a number of public companies, providing an advisory role with respect to corporate law, executive compensation and corporate governance matters.

"We wish to welcome our new board members, and are thankful to our departing directors for their invaluable contributions to bring the Company to its present state," said Joseph Carrabba, President & CEO of Bond. "We are looking forward to an exciting year ahead for Bond, with a strong board and management team that will help propel the Company's growth and build value for our shareholders."

Bond also announces that its shares are now listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") trading under the symbol "5B1".

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange operated by Deutsche Börse Group is one of the world's largest trading centers for securities and the largest of the eight stock exchanges in Germany. The Frankfurt listing is expected to facilitate the process of trading Bond's shares by investors in Europe and Internationally.

About Bond Resources: Bond Resources is a mineral resource company that holds the contractual rights to acquire the Mary K mine in the Elk City mining district of Idaho. The Company will focus on near-term production and rediscovery at the high-grade historic mine. Led by industry veterans and located in the mining friendly jurisdiction of Idaho, USA, Bond Resources combines the technical expertise of industry experts and a transparent communications model to increase shareholder value.

