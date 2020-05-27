Infill Drilling at San Albino Complete, Highlighted by Intercepts of 69.99 g/t Gold Over 1.8 Meters and 47.89 g/t Gold Over 2.6 Meters; MDA Hired to Update 43-101 Resource Estimate at San Albino in Q3

TSX-V: MKO; OTCQB: MAKOF

VANCOUVER, May 27, 2020 - Mako Mining Corp. (TSX-V: MKO; OTCQB: MAKOF) ("Mako" or the "Company") is pleased to report positive results from the recently completed infill drilling program at its wholly-owned San Albino gold project ("San Albino") located in Nueva Segovia, Nicaragua.

The 2019-20 infill grade-control drilling program consisted of 18,037 meters ("m") of drilling in 368 diamond drill holes on the San Albino Zone, which is the main gold bearing zone at San Albino, and an additional 5,947 m of drilling in 147 diamond drill holes on the Arras Zone (see press release dated May 6, 2020). The San Albino and Arras Zones are the areas outlined by the West, Central, Southwest and Northeast pits in the Company's preliminary economic assessment ("PEA"), dated April 29, 2015 and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com (see attached map).

The objectives of the 2019-20 infill drilling program were to:

Determine the continuity of the San Albino Zone Determine extensions of San Albino Zone along strike and down dip Confirm other mineralized zones (Arras Zone) Determine the grade and extent of historical dump material Compile all necessary data to allow a third-party to update the resource estimate in the PEA

In accordance with the final objective of the 2019-20 infill drilling program, the Company has hired Mine Development Associates ("MDA"), a division of RESPEC, out of Reno, Nevada to update the resource estimate in the PEA. The MDA team will be led by Steven Ristorcelli, Principal Geologist, with the goal of providing an updated resource estimate in late in Q3 based on assay data received through the end of this month. The updated resource estimate will only focus on San Albino. MDA has also been retained to begin evaluating the exploration work being performed at the Las Conchitas area, with the ultimate goal of preparing a maiden mineral resource estimate.

The highlights of this press release are drill holes SA20-418 and SA20-471. Both holes were drilled to test the continuity of the high-grade Porcelana-style mineralization encountered in multiple drill holes reported last year.

SA20-418 intersected 69.99 g/t Au and 104.3 g/t Ag over 1.8 m, including 121.80 g/t Au and 177.0 g/t Ag over 1 m. Mineralization in the hole begins 34.4 m from surface, with visible gold observed in this interval (see attached long section).

SA20-471 intersected 47.89 g/t Au and 23.38 g/t Ag over 2.55 m, including 136.00 g/t Au and 62.2 g/t Ag over 0.75 m (see attached long and cross sections). Mineralization in the hole begins 35.4 meters from surface. SA20-471 is located 120 m along strike from SA20-418 and confirms continuity of a high-grade gold zone in the Porcelana area which extends for approximately 130 m along strike and approximately 70 m down dip.

Akiba Leisman, CEO of Mako Mining states that "the completion of infill drilling is another key milestone at San Albino. We believe the results in this press release and over the past year to be some of the highest grade results for any open pit project globally. Now that close-spaced drilling has confirmed our revised geologic model, the update of the resource estimate will serve as the basis for the proposed 500 tonne per day mine plan at the San Albino gold project."

The Company is also pleased to report extensions of the San Albino Zone along strike to the southwest, which have extended the zone by 100 m. SA20-493 intersected 28.30 g/t Au and 36.4 g/t Ag over 0.50 m, approximately 28 m below surface (see attached long section). Continuity of this area of the zone is demonstrated in the following holes:

SA20-470 intersected 28.50 g/t Au and 37.70 g/t Ag over 0.60 m, approximately 21.9 m from surface

SA19-329 intersected 30.03 g/t Au and 30.9 g/t Ag over 0.9 m, approximately 47 m from surface

SA19-400 intersected 10.65 g/t Au and 16.8 g/t Ag over 2.0 m, approximately 32 m from surface

Furthermore, Mako was able to extend the San Albino Zone down dip to the northwest (see attached cross section). There was a previously unmodelled fault in this area that brought the zone approximately 37 m closer to the surface than projected. This may have positive implications, as this may allow the pit to extend further to the northwest to access this shallower gold bearing mineralization. Continuity of this area of the zone is demonstrated in the following holes:

SA20-402 intersected 11.82 g/t Au and 26.1 g/t Ag over 0.7 m, approximately 27 m from surface

SA19-403 tested the same mineralized zone approximately 50 m down dip and intersected the zone with 7.75 g/t Au and 7.6 g/t Ag over 5.7 m (true thickness of 3.7 m) at a vertical depth of 28 m

Results are pending for several other holes (SA20-504, 505 and 506) that tested the down-dip continuity of the vein for an additional 80 m to a depth below surface of 80 m. All three holes intersected the San Albino Zone and it remains open down dip

Results from 156 holes are reported in this press release. Results are pending from a total of 95 holes in the San Albino Zone and 114 holes in the Arras Zone.

2019-20 Infill Drilling Program Assay Results Reported in this Press Release

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Width (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Interval Averages True Width (m)*** SA19-235 0.00 1.00 1.00 4.49* 10.6 Historical dump**

2.00 3.50 1.50 4.91* 9.0 4.92 g/t Au and 9.0 g/t Ag over 1.5 m 1.3 23.90 26.70 2.80



Void

SA19-236 to 238









Previously reported

SA19-239 0.00 1.50 1.50 1.50 6.4 Historical dump**

1.50 3.00 1.50 1.51 24.9 3.00 4.00 1.00 5.29 42.7 16.00 17.00 1.00 1.55* 5.7 1.34 g/t Au and 4.9 g/t Ag over 2.0 m 1.4 17.00 18.00 1.00 1.12* 4.1

SA19-240 to 241









Previously reported

SA19-242 18.00 19.00 1.00 1.15* 3.8 1.15 g/t Au and 3.8 g/t Ag over 1.0 m 0.9 SA19-243 22.50 24.00 1.50 1.99* 5.7 1.99 g/t Au and 5.7 g/t Ag over 1.5 m 1.3 SA19-244









No significant results

SA19-245 24.60 24.90 0.30



Void

SA19-246 to 249









Previously reported

SA19-250 0.00 2.00 2.00 0.91 3.1 Historical dump**

2.00 4.00 2.00 0.98 3.9 4.00 5.50 1.50 0.19 6.6 SA19-251 0.00 1.00 1.00 2.57 8.2 Historical dump**

1.00 2.50 1.50 0.37 0.7 SA19-252 0.00 1.50 1.50 3.53 9.9 Historical dump**

1.50 3.00 1.50 1.22 1.7 SA19-253 1.80 3.00 1.20 1.56 2.2 Historical dump**

3.00 4.50 1.50 4.23 9.0 4.50 6.00 1.50 2.56 79.7 6.00 7.50 1.50 12.20 25.1 7.50 9.00 1.50 1.25 20.9 SA19-254 1.00 5.00 4.00 7.87 19.5 Historical dump**

SA19-255 1.50 3.00 1.50 1.30 3.4 Historical dump**

3.00 4.00 1.00 2.82 1.2 4.00 5.00 1.00 0.35 7.0 5.00 6.50 1.50 4.11 15.5 4.11 g/t Au and 15.5 g/t Ag over 1.50 m 1.5 SA19-256









Previously reported

SA19-257 14.70 15.70 1.00 1.6* 6.2 1.60 g/t Au and 6.2 g/t Ag over 1.0 m 0.8 SA19-258









No significant results

SA19-259 12.10 17.80 5.70



Void

20.00 20.80 0.80 5.07* 7.3 5.07 g/t Au and 7.3 g/t Ag over 0.8 m 0.7 SA19-260 0.00 1.50 1.50 7.28 9.8 Historical dump**

1.50 2.90 1.40 54.00 94.1 SA19-261 to 264









Previously reported

SA19-265 0.00 1.00 1.00 0.69 2.2 Historical dump**

1.00 2.50 1.50 5.99 15.9 2.50 4.00 1.50 4.02 6.4 SA19-266









Previously reported

SA19-267 0.00 0.80 0.80 2.56 6.4 Historical dump**

SA19-268









Previously reported

SA19-269 0.00 2.00 2.00 2.20 5.0 Historical dump**

2.00 3.00 1.00 2.59 5.7 SA19-270









Previously reported

SA19-271 17.40 18.70 1.30 2.61* 8.7 2.61 g/t Au and 8.7 g/t Ag over 1.3 m 1.1 SA19-272 to 275









Previously reported

SA19-276 0.00 1.50 1.50 1.15 2.5 Historical dump**

10.00 11.00 1.00 1.16* 7.2 5.14 g/t Au and 16.1 g/t Ag over 4.5 m 3.9 11.00 12.00 1.00 8.48* 22.9 12.00 13.00 1.00 8.17* 17.9 13.00 14.50 1.50 3.54* 16.4 22.00 23.50 1.50 4.97* 1.1 4.97 g/t Au and 4.9 g/t Ag over 1.0 m

SA19-277 6.00 7.50 1.50 1.43* 0.5 3.17 g/t Au and 5.2 g/t Ag over 7.5 m 5.8 7.50 9.00 1.50 8.3* 4.9 9.00 10.50 1.50 2.09* 5.5 10.50 11.50 1.00 3.32* 4.6 11.50 12.50 1.00 1.71* 8.7 12.50 13.50 1.00 1.02* 9.3 SA19-278 0.00 1.00 1.00 4.88 8.1 Historical dump**

1.00 2.00 1.00 0.90 2.7 2.00 3.00 1.00 8.68 30.0 SA19-279 0.00 1.00 1.00 4.95 11.4 4.00 g/t Au and 13.2 g/t Ag over 3.5 m 2.7 1.00 2.00 1.00 0.63 7.4 2.00 3.50 1.50 5.62 18.3 22.50 25.50 3.00



Void

25.50 26.50 1.00 5.63* 19.7 5.63 g/t Au and 19.7 g/t Ag over 1.0 m 0.8 SA19-280 7.20 8.50 1.30 1.06* 2.8 1.06 g/t Au and 2.8 g/t Ag over 1.3 m 1.2 SA19-281 0.00 2.00 2.00 2.21 14.6 Historical dump**

2.00 3.50 1.50 7.10 34.6 3.50 5.00 1.50 0.87 8.9 5.00 6.10 1.10 2.20 31.5 6.10 7.20 1.10 2.03 23.1 7.20 8.50 1.30 2.69 3.1 8.50 10.00 1.50 0.36 1.0 10.00 11.50 1.50 0.50 4.1 11.50 13.00 1.50 2.48 12.7 SA19-282









No significant results

SA19-283









Previously reported

SA19-284 3.00 4.50 1.50 2.27 2.5 Historical dump**

4.50 6.00 1.50 2.46 3.9 6.00 7.20 1.20 1.69 3.9 7.20 8.70 1.50 9.34 32.2 SA19-285 0.00 1.50 1.50 1.64 3.5 Historical dump**

3.00 4.50 1.50 0.75 4.8 4.50 5.50 1.00 1.67 2.1 5.50 6.50 1.00 6.86 16.6 6.50 7.50 1.00 6.48 15.6 SA19-286 to 287









Previously reported

SA19-288 9.50 11.00 1.50 1.89* 4.8 1.89 g/t Au and 4.8 g/t Ag over 1.5 m 1.4 SA19-289 to 290









No significant results

SA19-291 0.70 2.40 1.70 7.35 15.7 Historical dump**

SA19-292 16.80 17.50 0.70 7.67* 32.2 17.52 g/t Au and 28.5 g/t Ag over 1.2 m 1.2 17.50 18.00 0.50 31.31* 23.2 18.00 23.30 5.30



Void

23.30 24.20 0.90 5.07* 11.9 3.04 g/t Au and 8.8 g/t Ag over 1.9 m 1.9 24.20 25.20 1.00 1.22* 6.0



SA19-293 16.30 16.80 0.50 21.20* 52.6 11.81 g/t Au and 25.0 g/t Ag over 2.5 m 2.5 16.80 17.20 0.40 14.45* 25.7 17.20 17.50 0.30 16.99* 28.4 17.50 18.00 0.50 1.65* 6.7 18.00 18.60 0.60 9.50* 19.0 18.60 18.80 0.20 7.59* 12.6 18.80 22.50 3.70



Void

24.00 25.40 1.40



Void

SA19-294 17.90 20.10 2.20



Void

SA19-295 to 296









No significant results

SA19-297 3.50 7.60 4.10



Void

SA19-298









No significant results

SA19-299 133.80 134.80 1.00 11.91* 29.5 11.91 g/t Au and 29.5 g/t Ag over 1.0 m 0.9 144.50 145.60 1.10 3.32* 6.8 2.56 g/t Au and 5.7 g/t Ag over 5.8 m 5.5 145.60 146.90 1.30 1.77* 14.4 146.90 148.00 1.10 6.81* 3.8 148.00 149.00 1.00 0.06* 0.7 149.00 150.30 1.30 1.03* 1.5 SA19-300 3.00 4.40 1.40 1.15* 3.2 Historical dump**

18.00 19.00 1.00 1.46* 4.8 1.46 g/t Au and 4.8 g/t Ag over 1.0 m 1.0 74.30 75.30 1.00 4.39* 8.5 4.95 g/t Au and 7.55 g/t Ag over 2.0 m 1.7 75.30 76.30 1.00 5.51* 6.6



SA19-301 4.50 6.00 1.50 2.15* 4.4 Historical dump**

6.00 7.00 1.00 1.27* 5.0 16.00 17.50 1.50 5.80* 7.7 5.8 g/t Au and 7.7 g/t Ag over 1.5 m 1.5 SA19-302









No significant results

SA19-303 10.00 11.00 1.00 1.83* 2.7 1.83 g/t Au and 2.7 g/t Ag over 1.0 m 0.8 SA19-304









No significant results

SA19-305 2.40 5.40 3.00



Void

SA19-306 17.00 18.00 1.00 33.08* 27.5 33.08 g/t Au and 27.5 g/t Ag over 1.0 m 0.9 20.00 21.50 1.50 27.09* 67.1 27.09 g/t Au and 67.1 g/t Ag over 1.5 m 1.4 25.00 26.00 1.00 1.23* 7.2 1.23 g/t Au and 7.2 g/t Ag over 1.0 m 0.9 SA19-307 15.50 16.50 1.00 2.82* 4.1 2.82 g/t Au and 4.1 g/t Ag over 1.0 m 0.9 SA19-308 49.05 49.80 0.75



Void

SA19-309 38.60 39.60 1.00 2.85* 8.4 2.85 g/t Au and 8.4 g/t Ag over 1.0 m 0.6 SA19-310 to 311









No significant results

SA19-312 13.50 14.50 1.00 1.51* 2.0 1.51 g/t Au and 2.0 g/t Ag over 1.0 m 0.9 SA19-313 to 315









No significant results

SA19-316 0.00 1.00 1.00 3.30* 8.8 Historical dump**

1.00 2.00 1.00 1.57* 8.4 23.50 24.50 1.00 1.92* 3.0 1.92 g/t Au and 3.0 g/t Ag over 1.0 m 1.0 SA19-317 0.00 1.50 1.50 1.33* 4.6 Historical dump**

1.50 3.00 1.50 2.52* 12.6 28.50 30.00 1.50 1.18* 2.4 1.18 g/t Au and 2.4 g/t Ag over 1.5 m 1.4 SA19-318 to 319









No significant results

SA19-320 36.65 37.20 0.55 4.13* 23.8 3.76 g/t Au and 8.9 g/t Ag over 2.65 m 2.3 37.20 37.70 0.50 5.44* 4.2 37.70 38.70 1.00 0.41* 2.2 38.70 39.30 0.60 7.59* 10.4 SA19-321 32.20 32.70 0.50 6.21 3.6 6.21 g/t Au and 3.6 g/t Ag over 0.5 m 0.4 SA19-322 to 326









No significant results

SA19-327 37.50 38.40 0.90 10.46* 28.9 10.46 g/t Au and 28.9 g/t Ag over 0.9 m 0.8 SA19-328









No significant results

SA19-329 52.30 53.20 0.90 30.03* 30.9 30.03 g/t Au and 30.9 g/t Ag over 0.9 m 0.9 SA19-330 30.90 31.90 1.00 9.94* 33.8 9.94 g/t Au and 33.8 g/t Ag over 1.0 m 0.5 SA19-331 1.50 3.00 1.50 2.38 6.3 3.93 g/t Au and 4.9 g/t Ag over 4.1 m 3.8 3.00 4.00 1.00 1.22 3.4 4.00 5.60 1.60 7.08* 4.6 13.50 14.50 1.00 1.05* 3.0 2.64 g/t Au and 8.7 g/t Ag over 2.0 m 1.5 14.50 15.50 1.00 4.22* 14.3

SA19-332 0.00 1.50 1.50 2.19 3.8 2.19 g/t Au and 3.8 g/t Ag over 1.5 m

10.90 11.90 1.00 2.10* 11.3 2.10 g/t Au and 11.3 g/t Ag over 1.0 m 1.0 SA19-333 4.50 6.00 1.50 1.01* 6.4 1.99 g/t Au and 11.2 g/t Ag over 5.0 m

6.00 7.50 1.50 3.83* 16.9 7.50 8.50 1.00 0.46* 8.1 8.50 9.50 1.00 2.22* 13.0 25.10 26.00 0.90 0.73* 5.7 Anomalous values

SA19-334 26.00 27.50 1.50 5.38* 13.7 5.38 g/t Au and 13.7 g/t Ag over 1.5 m 1.1 SA19-335









No significant results

SA19-336 0.00 1.00 1.00 2.02* 5.3 4.44g/t Au and 7.9 g/t Ag over 2.0 m 1.8 1.00 2.00 1.00 6.86* 10.5 21.60 22.60 1.00 10.30* 31.6 7.27 g/t Au and 30.3 g/t Ag over 2.9 m 2.7 22.60 23.50 0.90 9.01* 40.7

23.50 24.50 1.00 2.66* 19.5 SA19-337 to 338 22.40 23.40 1.00 0.35* 3.5 No significant results

SA19-339 24.30 25.50 1.20 1.85* 6.1 1.85 g/t Au and 6.1 g/t Ag over 1.2 m 1.0 30.50 31.00 0.50 1.27* 5.1 1.27 g/t Au and 5.1 g/t Ag over 0.5 m 0.4 43.90 44.90 1.00 2.11* 11.8 2.11 g/t Au and 11.8 g/t Ag over 1.0 m 0.6 SA19-340 2.00 3.00 1.00 4.90 4.4 4.90 g/t Au and 4.4 g/t Ag over 1.0 m 0.8 SA19-341









No significant results

SA19-342 43.90 44.90 1.00 7.21* 27.6 7.21 g/t Au and 27.6 g/t Ag over 1.0 m 0.8 SA19-343 38.70 39.40 0.70 13.54* 34.0 13.54 g/t Au and 34.0 g/t Ag over 0.7 m 0.5 SA19-344 16.50 17.70 1.20 1.04* 3.4 11.83 g/t Au and 28.6 g/t Ag over 3.0 m 2.9 17.70 18.20 0.50 8.16* 23.1 18.20 18.70 0.50 58.29* 124.0 18.70 19.50 0.80 1.27* 10.1 SA19-345 2.50 4.00 1.50 9.35 17.1 9.35 g/t Au and 17.1 g/t Ag over 1.5 m 1.3 SA19-346









No significant results

SA19-347 2.00 3.30 1.30 7.21 9.5 7.21 g/t Au and 9.5 g/t Ag over 1.3 m 1.3 SA19-348 to 350









No significant results

SA19-351 13.50 15.00 1.50 1.40* 1.4 1.4 g/t Au and 1.4 g/t Ag over 1.5 m 1.2 118.40 119.40 1.00 3.37* 9.6 3.37 g/t Au and 9.6 g/t Ag over 1.0 m 1.0 135.50 136.50 1.00 1.55* 2.6 1.55 g/t Au and 2.6 g/t Ag over 1.0 m 0.9 161.00 162.00 1.00 6.95* 2.6 6.95 g/t Au and 2.6 g/t Ag over 1.0 m 0.9 SA19-352 to 353









No significant results

SA19-354 59.80 61.00 1.20 1.25 1.5 1.25 g/t Au and 1.5 g/t Ag over 1.2 m 1.1 SA19-355









No significant results

SA19-356 61.50 62.50 1.00 14.91* 10.2 14.91 g/t Au and 10.2 g/t Ag over 1.0 m 0.8 SA19-357 58.60 59.80 1.20 9.42* 10.2 5.25 g/t Au and 6.1 g/t Ag over 2.4 m 1.7 59.80 61.00 1.20 1.08* 2.0 SA19-358 60.50 62.00 1.50 2.31* 5.3 2.31 g/t Au and 5.3 g/t Ag over 1.5 m 1.5 SA19-359 55.20 56.50 1.30 5.76* 5.6 5.76 g/t Au and 5.6 g/t Ag over 1.3 m 1.3 SA19-360 21.00 24.80 2.40



Void

SA19-361 22.50 23.50 1.00 1.05* 2.6 1.05 g/t Au and 2.6 g/t Ag over 1.0 m 1.0 SA19-362 to 363 40.00 41.50 1.50 0.28 3.40 Anomalous values

SA19-364 13.50 15.00 1.50 1.31 1.5 1.31 g/t Au and 1.5 g/t Ag over 1.5 m 1.4 SA19-365 11.50 12.90 1.40 4.27 2.8 4.27 g/t Au and 2.8 g/t Ag over 1.4 m 1.3 SA19-366 15.00 16.50 1.50 1.24 1.8 1.24 g/t Au and 1.8 g/t Ag over 1.5 m 1.4 23.50 24.50 1.00 1.71 2.6 1.71 g/t Au and 2.6 g/t Ag over 1.0 m 0.9 SA19-367









Results pending

SA19-368 to 369









No significant results

SA19-370 45.40 46.40 1.00 4.19 22.5 4.19 g/t Au and 22.5 g/t Ag over 1.0 m 0.9 SA19-371 to 373









Results pending

SA19-374









No significant results

SA19-375 39.50 40.50 1.00 3.01 5.6 3.58 g/t Au and 7.2 g/t Ag over 2.0 m 1.9 40.50 41.50 1.00 4.15 8.8 SA19-376 to 378









Results pending

SA19-379 57.45 58.50 1.05 76.50 193.0 76.5 g/t Au and 193.0 g/t Ag over 1.05 m 0.7 SA19-380 to 381









Results pending

SA19-382 35.40 38.40 3.00



Void

38.40 39.40 1.00 9.82* 10.2 9.82 g/t Au and 10.2 g/t Ag over 1.0 m 1.0 SA19-383 44.80 45.80 1.00 12.80 4.6 12.8 g/t Au and 4.6 g/t Ag over 1.0 m 0.9 SA19-384









No significant results

SA19-385 46.50 47.50 1.00 1.39* 2.2 1.39 g/t Au and 2.2 g/t Ag over 1.0 m 0.9 SA19-386









Results pending

SA19-387 46.50 47.50 1.00 4.68 10.8 10.39 g/t Au and 10.8 g/t Ag over 2.7 m 2.5 47.50 48.20 0.70 11.40 21.6 48.20 49.20 1.00 15.40 3.3 SA19-388 to 390









Results pending

SA19-391 0.00 0.80 0.80 1.71 3.7 Historical dump**

0.80 2.00 1.20 1.92 1.9 2.27 g/t Au and 1.9 g/t Ag over 2.2 m 2.0 2.00 3.00 1.00 2.70 1.9 SA19-392









No significant results

SA19-393 to 396









Results pending

SA19-397 25.20 26.60 1.40 6.55* 10.7 4.84 g/t Au and 16.1 g/t Ag over 2.8 m 1.4 26.60 28.00 1.40 3.12* 21.5 SA19-398









Results pending

SA19-399 50.40 51.20 0.80 1.43* 9.0 1.43 g/t Au and 9.0 g/t Ag over 0.8 m 0.7 SA19-400 42.60 43.60 1.00 16.29* 24.1 10.65 g/t Au and 16.8 g/t Ag over 2.0 m 1.3 43.60 44.60 1.00 5.01* 9.4 SA19-401









Results pending

SA19-402 26.70 27.40 0.70 11.82* 26.1 11.82 g/t Au and 26.1 g/t Ag over 0.7 m 0.7 SA19-403 39.50 40.50 1.00 20.23* 23.5 7.75 g/t Au and 7.6 g/t Ag over 5.7 m 3.7 40.50 41.50 1.00 2.34* 1.6 41.50 42.50 1.00 5.04* 1.6 42.50 43.30 0.80 11.99* 7.4 43.30 44.20 0.90 1.35* 1.0 44.20 45.20 1.00 5.76* 10.0 SA19-404 to 405









Results pending

SA20-406 34.40 35.30 0.90 32.10 65.3 19.67 g/t Au and 41.1 g/t Ag over 1.6 m 1.2 35.30 36.00 0.70 3.68 9.9 SA20-407 34.00 35.00 1.00 1.12 1.7 1.12 g/t Au and 1.7 g/t Ag over 1.0 m 1.0 36.60 37.10 0.50 4.92 19.8 14.3 g/t Au and 41.1 g/t Ag over 1.8 m 1.7 37.10 37.90 0.80 0.05 0.7 37.90 38.40 0.50 46.50 127.0 40.30 44.30 4.00



Void

SA20-408 0.00 1.00 1.00 1.82 10.7 Historical dump**

1.00 2.50 1.50 3.07 27.7 2.50 4.00 1.50 2.74 10.2 2.74 g/t Au and 10.2 g/t Ag over 1.5 m 1.4 8.40 9.00 0.60 20.70 19.9 20.7 g/t Au and 19.9 g/t Ag over 0.6 m 0.5 12.00 14.20 2.20



Void

18.30 19.10 0.80 7.61 14.1 7.61 g/t Au and 14.1 g/t Ag over 0.8 m 0.8 SA20-409 0.00 1.50 1.50 1.09 17.5 Historical dump**

1.50 3.20 1.70 1.62 21.9 3.20 4.20 1.00 17.60 45.2 4.20 5.30 1.10 15.30 70.2 5.30 7.00 1.70 2.33 7.9 2.33 g/t Au and 7.9 g/t Ag over 1.7 m 1.1 20.00 20.60 0.60 11.60 16.7 11.6 g/t Au and 16.7 g/t Ag over 0.6 m 0.5 SA20-410









Results Pending

SA19-411 35.90 36.70 0.80 8.73* 20.2 8.73 g/t Au and 20.2 g/t Ag over 0.8 m 0.7 SA19-412 to 414









Results pending

SA19-415 37.70 38.30 0.60 7.45* 13.0 7.45 g/t Au and 13.0 g/t Ag over 0.6 m 0.5 41.30 42.30 1.00 6.39* 7.2 7.23 g/t Au and 9.2 g/t Ag over 5.8 m 5.0 42.30 43.20 0.90 0.19* 1.1 43.20 44.45 1.25 7.42* 5.4 44.45 45.10 0.65 2.98* 5.4 45.10 46.10 1.00 21.00* 30.2 46.10 47.10 1.00 3.18* 4.7 SA20-416 47.70 49.90 2.20



Void

49.90 50.70 0.80 13.00 9.7 6.59 g/t Au and 9.2 g/t Ag over 1.8 m 1.5 50.70 51.70 1.00 1.46 8.8 SA20-417 34.00 35.00 1.00 1.83 6.4 1.83 g/t Au and 6.4 g/t Ag over 1.0 m 0.9 38.00 38.50 0.50 23.40 65.0 13.23 g/t Au and 32.2 g/t Ag over 1.2 m 0.6 38.50 39.20 0.70 5.96 8.7 42.00 42.50 0.50 1.55 0.9 10.74 g/t Au and 12.8 g/t Ag over 2.4 m 1.8 42.50 43.50 1.00 1.32 0.6 43.50 44.40 0.90 26.30 33.0 SA20-418 34.40 35.40 1.00 121.80 177.0 69.99 g/t Au and 104.3 g/t Ag over 1.8 m 1.7 35.40 36.20 0.80 5.24 13.4 SA20-419 to 421









Results pending

SA20-422 25.10 25.60 0.50 45.60 53.5 23.36 g/t Au and 30.3 g/t Ag over 1.0 m 0.8 25.60 26.10 0.50 1.11 7.0 SA20-423 to 425









Results pending

SA20-426 0.00 1.50 1.50 0.73 1.4 Historical dump**

1.50 3.00 1.50 1.96 2.7 3.00 4.50 1.50 28.10 32.1 4.50 6.00 1.50 7.20 27.4 SA20-427 0.00 2.00 2.00 2.35 6.8 Historical dump**

2.00 3.00 1.00 2.51 33.7 3.00 4.00 1.00 16.70 21.0 4.00 5.40 1.40 6.53 35.5 5.40 6.10 0.70 8.46 45.8 6.10 6.75 0.65 5.43 29.7 SA20-428 to 449









Results pending

SA20-450 26.10 27.35 1.25 3.16 5.2 12.54 g/t Au and 11.55 g/t Ag over 5.05 m 5.05 27.35 28.55 1.20 12.20 11.7 28.55 29.90 1.35 31.20 26.5 29.90 31.15 1.25 2.09 1.6 SA20-451 to 457









Results pending

SA20-458 12.90 14.00 1.10 15.70 21.2 15.7 g/t Au and 21.2 g/t Ag over 1.1 m 1.1 SA20-459 to 460









Results pending

SA20-461 0.00 0.65 0.65 2.43 5.7 2.43 g/t Au and 5.70 g/t Ag over 0.65 m 0.5 95.60 96.10 0.50 19.10 18.9 19.1 g/t Au and 18.9 g/t Ag over 0.5 m 0.4 SA20-462 0.10 1.10 1.00 2.52 1.7 Historical dump**

93.50 94.40 0.90 13.80 8.8 19.4 g/t Au and 32.8 g/t Ag over 1.8 m 1.8 94.40 95.30 0.90 25.00 56.8 SA20-463 95.70 96.50 0.80 7.88 9.2 7.88 g/t Au and 9.2 g/t Ag over 0.8 m

SA20-464 to 465









Results Pending

SA20-466 19.80 20.50 0.70 8.49 49.6 8.49 g/t Au and 49.6 g/t Ag over 0.7 m 0.4 SA20-467 35.40 35.90 0.50 8.20 8.9 8.20 g/t Au and 8.9 g/t Ag over 0.5 m 0.5 SA20-468









Results pending

SA20-469 44.00 44.70 0.70 13.20 8.9 13.20 g/t Au and 8.9 g/t Ag over 0.7 m 0.6 SA20-470 40.10 40.70 0.60 28.50 37.7 28.50 g/t Au and 37.70 g/t Ag over 0.60 m 0.4 SA20-471 35.40 36.30 0.90 4.85 4.3 47.89 g/t Au and 23.38 g/t Ag over 2.55 m 2.1 36.30 37.20 0.90 17.50 10.1 37.20 37.95 0.75 136.00 62.2 SA20-472 28.65 29.80 1.15 24.60 10.0 24.60 g/t Au and 10.0 g/t Ag over 1.15 m 1.1 SA20-473 24.40 26.80 2.40



Void

SA20-474 to 480









Results pending

SA20-481









No significant results

SA20-482









Results pending

SA20-483









No significant results

SA20-484 to 491









Results pending

SA20-492 36.40 37.30 0.90 8.33 8.9 8.33 g/t Au and 8.9 g/t Ag over 0.9 m 0.7 SA20-493 29.90 30.40 0.50 28.30 36.4 28.30 g/t Au and 36.4 g/t Ag over 0.5 m 0.4 SA20-494 25.20 25.70 0.50 6.22 41.8 6.22 g/t Au and 41.8 g/t Ag over 0.5 m 0.4 SA20-495 19.40 20.10 0.70 12.70 33.5 12.7 g/t Au and 33.5 g/t Ag over 0.7 m 0.7 SA20-496 to 509









Results pending



The mineralized intervals shown above utilize a 1.0 g/t gold cut-off grade with not more than 1.0 meter of internal dilution. * Indicates use of metallic screening method for assays. ** Historical dump is interpreted to be "waste" material from the mining operations during the period 1870-1920 and possibly during Spanish times. The grade and distribution of Historical dump material can be erratic and unpredictable. *** True width is estimated from interpreted sections.

Sampling, Assaying, QA/QC and Data Verification

The entire mineralized interval was sampled, including hanging wall and footwall zones until no mineralization was observed in the core. Sample intervals were typically one meter. Drill core diameter was HQ (6.35 centimeters). Geologic and geotechnical data was captured into a digital database, core was photographed, then one-half split of the core was collected for analysis and one-half was retained in the core library. Samples were kept in a secured logging and storage facility until such time that they were delivered to the Managua facilities of Bureau Veritas and pulps were sent to the Bureau Veritas laboratory in Vancouver for analysis. Gold was analyzed by standard fire assay fusion, 30gram aliquot, AAS finish. Samples returning over 10.0 g/t gold are analyzed utilizing standard Fire Assay-Gravimetric method. Due to the presence of coarse gold, the Company has used 500-gram metallic screened gold assays for analyzing samples from mineralized veins and samples immediately above and below drilled veins. This method, which analyzes a larger sample, can be more precise in high-grade vein systems containing coarse gold. All reported drill results in this press release used the standard Fire Assay-Gravimetric method unless otherwise indicated as using the metallic screening method. The Company follows industry standards in its QA&QC procedures. Control samples consisting of duplicates, standards, and blanks were inserted into the sample stream at a ratio of 1 control sample per every 10 samples. Analytical results of control samples confirmed reliability of the assay data.

Qualified Person

John M. Kowalchuk, P.Geo, a geologist and qualified person (as defined under National Instrument 43-101) has read and approved the technical information contained in this press release. Mr. Kowalchuk is a senior geologist and a consultant to the Company.

On behalf of the Board,

Akiba Leisman

CEO

About Mako

Mako Mining Corp. is a publicly listed gold mining, development and exploration firm. The Company is developing its high-grade San Albino gold project in Nueva Segovia, Nicaragua. Mako's primary objective is to bring San Albino into production quickly and efficiently, while continuing exploration of prospective targets in Nicaragua.

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements contained herein, other than of historical fact, may be considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on certain expectations and assumptions, including that the results from the Company's exploration and in-fill drilling programs will be as anticipated; that the Porcelana-style mineralization discovered is anticipated to have a material impact on the economics of the San Albino gold project; that the Company will be able to successfully adjust its mine plan to 500 tonnes per day based on all anticipated successful drilling results; that the geological model will continue to yield highly predicable results; that MDA will be able to prepare an updated resource estimate for San Albino in late in Q3 2020 based on assay data received through the end of this month; the MDA, in evaluating the exploration work being performed at Conchitas area, will be able to prepare a maiden mineral resource estimate for the Las Conchitas area in the future; that the results in this press release and over the past year are some of the highest grade results for any open pit project globally; that the previously unmodelled fault in the San Albino area that brought the zone approximately 37 m closer to the surface than projected will have positive implications, allowing the pit to extend further to the northwest to access this shallower gold bearing mineralization; that the Company will be able to bring San Albino into production quickly and efficiently while continuing exploration of prospective targets in Nicaragua, such as the Las Conchitas area; that although the Company's production decision at its San Albino project is not based on a technical study supporting mineral reserves, and therefore not based on demonstrated economic viability, that the Company will be successful in any proposed financing plans necessary for the construction at the San Albino project. and such other risk factors as outlined in the continuous disclosure documents of the Company filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Such forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, the risks that additional satisfactory exploration and drilling results at San Albino will not be obtained; that MDA will not be successful in producing an updated resource estimate at San Albino in Q3 2020; that MDA will not be able to produce a maiden resource estimate at the Las Conchitas area in the future; that the results at San Albino prove not to be some of the highest grade results of any open pit project globally; that the unmodelled fault in the San Albino area that brought the zone closer to surface than projected will have positive implications for extending the pit; that the PEA is preliminary in nature and there is no certainty that the PEA will be realized; the risk of economic and/or technical failure at the San Albino project associated with basing a production decision on the PEA without demonstrated economic and technical viability; that exploration results will not translate into the discovery of an economically viable deposit; risks and uncertainties relating to political risks involving the Company's exploration and development of mineral properties interests; the inherent uncertainty of cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expense; commodity price fluctuations, the inability or failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and other risks and uncertainties. Such information contained herein represents management's best judgment as of the date hereof, based on information currently available and is included for the purposes of providing investors with the Company's plans and expectations at its San Albino project and its Las Conchitas exploration area, and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Mako does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

