Ridgestone Provides Operational and Corporate Update

Vancouver, May 27, 2020 - Ridgestone Mining Inc. (TSXV: RMI) (OTCQB: RIGMF) ("Ridgestone") provides update on lifting of quarantine suspension by the Mexican Government, an update on the shipment of core samples for assays, and the listing on the Frankfurt stock exchange.

Highlights

Mexican Government announces resumption of activities in areas with low or no COVID outbreaks.

Core samples from the first three holes completed at the New Year Zone have been sent to ALS Chemex for assays with results anticipated in the coming weeks.

Ridgstone's shares are now quoted on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 4U5, which will provide greater liquidity and access to capital.

The Company wishes to advise its shareholders that the Mexican government had decreed an extension of the suspension of all non-essential activities until May 30, 2020. However, this extension does not apply to municipalities that present low or no known cases or transmission of the SARS-CoV2 virus, subject to criteria to be defined by the Secretariat of Health. As Ridgestone's Rebeico project is located in a municipality with low or no transmission of the SARS-CoV2 virus, the Company's activities and those of its service providers have now re-commenced.

Core samples from the first three drill holes at the New Year Zone, which encountered abundant sulphides, have been sent to ALS Chemex in Hermosillo for assaying with results anticipated to be released in the coming weeks when available.

The Company also announces that its common shares are now listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FRA") and are under the trading symbol 4U5 with ISIN: CA76611L1040 and WKN: A2P3SM. The listing of the Company's shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will broaden the corporation's shareholder base in Europe and increase trading activity in its shares, while at the same time facilitating investment in the company by the European investing community. The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is one of the world's largest organized exchange trading market in terms of turnover and dealing in securities. The Company's shares continue to be listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol RMI and on the US OTCQB under RIGMF.

Mr. Steven I. Weiss, PhD, CPG is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and is responsible for the technical information in this news release.

About Ridgestone Mining Inc.

Ridgestone is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on its wholly-owned, high-grade Rebeico gold-copper project located in Sonora, Mexico.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/56600