Origin Gold Grants Stock Options

TORONTO, May 27, 2020 - Origin Gold Corp. (“Origin Gold” or the “Company”) (TSXV: OIC) has granted an aggregate of 650,000 stock options to certain consultants and a director of the Company pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan. The stock options vest immediately and may be exercised at a price of $0.055 per option for a period of five years from the date of grant.



Origin Gold is a mineral exploration company with its exploration activities focused in Colombia.

