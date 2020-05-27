Great Quest Amends Terms of Private Placement

VANCOUVER, May 27, 2020 - Great Quest Fertilizer Ltd. (TSXV:GQ) (the “Company”) has amended the terms of its non-brokered private placement previously announced on November 21, 2019 (the "Offering"). The price per security in the Offering is being reduced to $0.10 to match the recently launched financing announced May 6, 2020.

All securities issued or issuable under the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period lasting four months and one day following the closing of the Offering.

The repriced Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Offering is expected to close prior to or concurrent with the closing of the Company’s ongoing change of business transaction (Please see the Company’s press release dated November 21, 2019) (the “COB Transaction”). The Offering will be completed by the issue of subscription receipts or units. The Company proposes to raise gross proceeds of $6,700,000 through the issuance of 67,000,000 subscription receipts or units at a price of $0.10 per subscription receipt/unit. If subscription receipts are issued, they will automatically convert, at no additional cost to the holder, to one unit on the date the COB Transaction is closed. Each unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company and one-half (?) of one share purchase warrant.

Each whole warrant will entitle the holder thereof to one common share of the Company at a purchase price of $0.20/share for a period expiring two years after their date of issuance. It is anticipated that the proceeds raised under the Offering will be used to fund the costs associated with the COB Transaction, to assist INCAJOU meet its business objectives in the twelve months following the closing of the Offering and for general working capital. Commissions may be paid on the proceeds raised commensurate with industry norms.

Great Quest Fertilizer Ltd. is a Canadian agribusiness company focused on the development of African agricultural mineral projects for local production of farm ready fertilizers. The Company’s flagship asset is the Tilemsi Phosphate Project, encompassing 1,206 km? in northeastern Mali, containing high quality phosphate resources amenable to use as direct application fertilizer. Great Quest is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol GQ, and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol GQM.

