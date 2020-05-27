Stratabound Minerals Corp. Issues Options and Employee Bonus Shares

Toronto, May 27, 2020 - Stratabound Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SB) ("Stratabound" or the "Company") announced that it has, subject to exchange approval, issued a total of 600,000 bonus shares to two executives of the Company in recognition of their work on behalf of the Company during the past year. The shares are issued at a deemed price of $0.075, and are subject to 4 month hold trading restrictions.

The Company is also pleased to announce that effective January 16, 2020, it has issued a total of 800,000 options pursuant to its incentive stock option plan ("Plan") to management, employees and consultants. Each option entitles the holder to subscribe for one common share of Stratabound for $0.10 for a period of 5 years, subject to the terms of the Plan. The options will vest 50% immediately with the remaining 50% to vest in one year from grant date.

On May 19, 2020, the Company also issued a total of 800,000 options pursuant to its incentive stock option plan ("Plan") to the Directors of the Company. Each option entitles the holder to subscribe for one common share of Stratabound for $0.10 for a period of 5 years, subject to the terms of the Plan. The options will vest 50% immediately with the remaining 50% to vest in one year from grant date..

About Stratabound Minerals Corp.

Stratabound Minerals Corp. is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on gold exploration at its flagship Golden Culvert Project, Yukon Territory and its new McIntyre Brook Project, New Brunswick, Canada. The Company also holds a significant land position that hosts three base metals deposits in the Bathurst base metals camp of New Brunswick featuring the Captain Copper-Cobalt-Gold Deposit that hosts an NI 43-101 Measured and Indicated Resource.

For more information please visit the company's website at www.stratabound.ca.

For further information contact: R. Kim Tyler, President and CEO 416-915-4157 info@stratabound.com www.stratabound.com

