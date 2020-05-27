Providence Gold Extends Property Lease Five Years

[wp=3442]Providence Gold Mines Inc.[, May 27, 2020 - wp], (the Company), (TSXV:PHD) (OTC:PRRVF), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a second amended agreement with the Lessor extending the existing lease with option to purchase the Providence Mine properties in Tuolumne County, California USA, located near Sonora California consisting of 65 acres of fee simple land and 22 additional mining claims on US federal lands in the famous Motherlode mining district for a further five years. The agreement is subject to regulatory approval.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Ronald Coombes"
Ronald Coombes, President & CEO
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: Ronald Coombes
Mobile: 1 (604)724-2369
Email: info@providencegold.com
