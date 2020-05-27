Menü Artikel
Imperial Announces Voting Results for the Election of Directors

27.05.2020  |  GlobeNewswire

VANCOUVER, May 27, 2020 - Imperial Metals Corp. (the “Company”) (TSX:III) reports, in accordance with the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange, that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated April 6, 2020 were elected as directors of the Company at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting").

Results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting on May 27, 2020 in Vancouver, British Columbia are:

Nominee Votes in Favor % Votes Withheld %
Pierre Lebel 81,755,400 95.57 3,793,058 4.43
J. Brian Kynoch 85,427,161 99.86 121,297 0.14
Larry G. Moeller 85,426,561 99.86 121,897 0.14
Theodore W. Muraro 85,402,581 99.83 145,877 0.17
Janine North 85,425,897 99.86 122,561 0.14
James Patrick Veitch 85,426,897 99.86 121,561 0.14
Edward A. Yurkowski 85,375,926 99.80 172,532 0.20

A total of 93,443,664 common shares were voted in connection with the Meeting, representing approximately 72.72% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. The results of other matters considered at the Meeting are reported in the Report of Voting Results as filed by the Company on sedar.com.

About Imperial

Imperial is a Vancouver exploration, mine development and operating company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns a 30% interest in the Red Chris mine, and a 100% interest in both the Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines in British Columbia. Imperial also holds a 45.3% interest in the Ruddock Creek lead/zinc property.

Company Contacts

Brian Kynoch | President | 604.669.8959
Andre Deepwell | Chief Financial Officer | 604.488.2666
Sabine Goetz | Shareholder Communications | 604.488.2657 | investor@imperialmetals.com


Imperial Metals Corp.
