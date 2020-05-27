Menü Artikel
Freeman Gold Corp. Appoints Will Randall as President and CEO

27.05.2020  |  Newsfile
Vancouver, May 27, 2020 - Freeman Gold Corp. (CSE: FMAN) (FSE: 3WU) (formerly Lodge Resources Inc.) ("Freeman" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Will Randall as President and Chief Executive Officer and Director, effective May 27, 2020. Mr. Randall is replacing the Company's current President and CEO, Howard Milne, who will resign this position and his Board seat effective today. Mr. Milne will continue as a consultant with the Company for a period of time. The Company would like to extend its appreciation to Mr. Milne for his valued contributions during his tenure.

Mr. Randall is a professional geologist with over 20 years of experience in the mining and mineral exploration industry. He was one of the early movers in the lithium brine industry, where he acquired, discovered and developed the Sal de los Angeles lithium brine project in Argentina. During his time running Sal de los Angeles, approximately $70M was raised for the development of the project which he led through resource development, feasibility, mine permitting and initial construction before being sold in an all-cash deal for $265M. He has been involved in raising over $200M and the successful development of several mining projects, including joint ventures with majors and national governments. Mr. Randall was raised in Argentina, before moving to Canada where he completed a BSc (Geology) and MSc. (Economic Geology) at the University of Toronto.

Freeman, under its incentive option plan, has granted 2,690,000 options to Directors and Consultants to the Company at an exercise price of $0.60, for a period of five years.


About the Company:

The Company is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada and the USA.


On Behalf of the Company

Kelvin Lee
Vice President of Freeman



For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.freemangoldcorp.com or contact Ken Cotiamco at 604-687-7130, email ken@skanderbegcapital.com



Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward‐looking information or statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws, which may include, but are not limited to statements relating to its future business plans. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ from those in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
