Central Timmins Exploration Corp. Annual and Special Meeting Update

TORONTO, May 27, 2020 - Central Timmins Exploration Corp. ("CTEC" or the "Company") (TSXV:CTEC) reports that it has been granted an order by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice deferring its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") that was to be held on or before June 30, 2020 to a date later this year. The AGM has been deferred to allow time for the Company to continue with its strategic review and repositioning process. Further guidance will be provided on the details of the AGM when a new date is determined.

About Central Timmins Exploration Corp.

CTEC is an early-stage Canadian junior exploration company with property primarily within the city limits of Timmins in the Porcupine Mining District in the northeastern region of Ontario. The Corporation's assets are prospective for gold as well as a suite of base metals.

