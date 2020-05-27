DIOS Exploration Announces the Grant of Options

MONTREAL, May 27, 2020 - DIOS Exploration Inc. (Dios) has granted incentive stock options to employees, directors, officers and consultants of Dios to acquire an aggregate of 995,000 common shares at 10 cents per share, for a period of 5 years. These incentive stock options have been granted in accordance with Dios's stock option plan.



Dios’ wholly-owned K2 property is adjacent in strike SW to Azimut Exploration Inc.'s Elmer property in the James Bay region, Quebec. Work completed by Dios on K2 has delineated 3 km long WI Target electromagnetic conductor and ATTILA gold-copper-silver prospect, which bears similarities with Azimut Exploration’s Patwon gold discovery. K2 property is underlain by same stratigraphy as Azimut’s Elmer property, north of Opinaca Fault regional structure.

About Dios Exploration Inc.

Dios targets the excellent mineral potential of Quebec, particularly James Bay Eeyou Istchee to make the discovery of new world-class deposits of gold and base metals.

This press release was prepared by Marie-Jos? Girard, Geo M.Sc., President of DIOS, Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact information :

Marie-Jos? Girard, President, Geo M.Sc.

mjgirard@diosexplo.com

Tel.: (514) 923-9123

Website: www.diosexplo.com