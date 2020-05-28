Nova Minerals Ltd: Podcast with Chris Gerteisen at the OTC Markets

New York, United States - Nova Minerals Ltd. (ASX:NVA) (OTCQB:NVAAF) is an exploration company with a focus on gold exploration in two highly prospective regions, the Tintina Gold Province in Alaska and the Northern Territory in Australia. Nova additionally has an established diversified portfolio of interest in other minerals. CEO Christopher Gerteisen joins OTC Markets to discuss the recent demand in gold during the current pandemic.To listen to the Podcast, please visit:http://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/1M5HK494





About Nova Minerals Ltd:



Nova Minerals Ltd. (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) is an ASX-listed minerals explorer focused on lithium, gold and mineral exploration in Canada, Alaska and Australia.



The company plans to create shareholder value through two-pronged strategy:



- Capitalise on the growing demand for energy storage and the resulting demand for lithium, cobalt and nickel by fast-tracking exploration and development activities in our North American assets with particular focus on our flagship lithium project and prospective Chip-Loy Nickel Cobalt Sulphides project.



- Diversification by gaining exposure to base and precious metals through our farm-in JV at our district scale Estelle gold copper silver project and our Northern Australian gold exploration assets.



About OTC Markets Group Inc.:



OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX:OTCM) operates a financial marketplace for 10,000 United States and global securities through the broker of their choice. Through its OTC Link ATS, the Company directly link a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services for a spectrum of securities. the Company organizes these securities into three marketplaces to inform investors of opportunities and risks: OTCQX, the best marketplace with qualified companies; OTCQB, the venture stage marketplace with the United States reporting Companies; and OTC Pink, the open marketplace with variable Reporting companies. The OTCQX marketplace offers the informed and trading for the United States and global companies. The OTCQB marketplace offers informed trading for securities of smaller or developing companies that are reporting to a United States regulator (SEC, Bank, or Insurance). The OTC Pink marketplace offers trading in a spectrum of equity securities through any broker.





Source:



Nova Minerals Ltd.

OTC Markets Group Inc.





Contact:

Nova Minerals Ltd. T: +61-3-9537-1238 WWW: novaminerals.com.au OTC Markets Group Inc. WWW: www.otcmarkets.com