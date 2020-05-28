Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Notice for the AGM in light of COVID-19

NICOSIA, May 28, 2020 - Atalaya Mining plc (AIM:ATYM)(TSX:AYM), announces that it will host its AGM at 11:00 a.m. (BST) on Thursday, 25 June 2020 at the offices of Fieldfisher, Riverbank House, 2 Swan Lane, London EC4R 3TT.

The Company notes the restrictions on public gatherings imposed by the UK Government and in order to ensure shareholders can comply with the government measures, the Company has concluded that shareholders will not be permitted to attend the AGM in person. It is currently intended that the AGM will be held with only the appointed Chair of the meeting and two other nominated shareholders attending by way of a video link.

The Company requests all shareholders submit their Form of Proxy, Form of Instruction or use the CREST Proxy Voting Service (as applicable) and not to attend the meeting in person.

A circular to shareholders, incorporating the Notice of the Company's AGM for 2020, together with forms of proxy and forms of instruction, the 2019 Annual Report and other relevant documents are available on the Company's website at www.atalayamining.com and also under the Company's corporate profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Shareholders should refer to the voting instructions set out on the Notice of AGM.

Shareholders may listen to the formal AGM proceedings by dialing in to the below dial-in details but this will not constitute attendance at the Meeting and Shareholders will not be able to vote by telephone:

Dial-in number: +44 (0) 20 3936 2999

Pin code: 409379.

Immediately after the formal business of the meeting, the Company will on the same call give a corporate update presentation which will be made available on the Company's website at www.atalayamining.com and shareholders will have the opportunity to ask questions.

The Company will continue to monitor the situation and issue any further updates as necessary.

About Atalaya Mining Plc

Atalaya is an AIM and TSX-listed mining and development group which produces copper concentrates and silver by-product at its wholly owned Proyecto Riotinto site in southwest Spain. In addition, the Group has a phased, earn-in agreement for up to 80% ownership of Proyecto Touro, a brownfield copper project in the northwest of Spain. For further information, visit www.atalayamining.com

