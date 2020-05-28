Golden Minerals Announces Sedar Filing of Preliminary Economic Assessment for Rodeo Gold Project

GOLDEN, May 28, 2020 - Golden Minerals Company (NYSE American and TSX: AUMN) (“Golden Minerals”, “Golden” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the filing on SEDAR of a Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) and accompanying Technical Report for its Rodeo open pit gold project. Rodeo is located in Durango State, Mexico approximately 80 kilometers west of the Company’s Velarde?a Properties. The report is dated May 27, 2020 and has been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects by the independent firm of Mineral Resources Engineering.



The Technical Report is available for review on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company’s website at https://www.goldenminerals.com/projects/technical-reports/



Qualified Persons

The Report was prepared by the following Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101:

- Mr. David E. Drips, MMSA QP Member, Mineral Resources Engineering

The contents of this press release have been reviewed and approved by Mr. Warren Rehn, QP MMSA, President and Chief Executive Officer of Golden Minerals Company.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals is a Delaware corporation based in Golden, Colorado. The Company is primarily focused on advancing its Rodeo and Velarde?a Properties in Mexico and, through partner-funded exploration, its El Quevar silver property in Argentina, as well as acquiring and advancing mining properties in Mexico and Nevada.

For additional information please visit http://www.goldenminerals.com/ or contact: Golden Minerals Company Karen Winkler Director of Investor Relations (303) 764-9170 SOURCE: Golden Minerals Company