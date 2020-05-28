Menü Artikel
Suche
 

International Tower Hill Mines Announces Results from 2020 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

13:00 Uhr  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, May 28, 2020 - International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (the "Company") - (TSX: ITH) (NYSE American: THM) announces the results from its 2020 Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders held in Vancouver, B.C. on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 ("Meeting").

At the Meeting, the Company's shareholders elected the following individuals as directors of the Company, with all receiving a majority of the votes cast, as follows:

Director

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Damola Adamolekun

128,483,728 (98.79%)

1,577,598 (1.21%)

Anton J. Drescher

121,514,014 (93.43%)

8,547,312 (6.57%)

Karl L. Hanneman

129,514,672 (99.58%)

546,654 (0.42%)

Stuart A. Harshaw

129,487,369 (99.56%)

573,957 (0.44%)

Marcelo Kim

128,674,401 (98.93%)

1,386,925 (1.07%)

Stephen A. Lang

127,951,582 (98.38%)

2,109,744 (1.62%)

Thomas S. Weng

129,386,960 (99.48%)

674,366 (0.52%)

The shareholders re-appointed the current auditors, Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration.

The shareholders approved, on an advisory non-binding basis ("Say on Pay"), the compensation paid to the Company's executive officers (94.09% majority) and a 75.43% majority of the shareholders were in favor of re-approving the 2017 Deferred Share Unit Incentive Plan.

The detailed proxy voting on all resolutions submitted to the shareholders at the Meeting is contained in the "Report of Voting Results" for the Meeting which will be available under the Company's profile on SEDAR and on the Company's website or upon request by contacting the Company at 1-855-428-2825.

About International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. controls 100% of the Livengood Gold Project located along the paved Elliott Highway, 70 miles north of Fairbanks, Alaska.

On behalf of
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

(signed) Karl L. Hanneman
Chief Executive Officer

This news release is not, and is not to be construed in any way as, an offer to buy or sell securities in the United States.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-tower-hill-mines-announces-results-from-2020-annual-general-and-special-meeting-of-shareholders-301066611.html

SOURCE International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.



Contact
Richard Solie, Jr., Manager - Investor Relations, E-mail: rsolie@ithmines.com, Direct line: 907-328-2825, Toll-Free: 1-855-428-2825
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
A1C4CG
CA46050R1029
www.ithmines.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2020.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap