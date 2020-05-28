Westwater Resources to Present at the 121 Mining Investment Online Americas Conference on June 2-4, 2020

Westwater Resources Inc. (Nasdaq: WWR), an energy materials development company, will be presenting at the 121 Mining Investment Online Americas conference, which takes place from June 2-4 2020. Chris Jones, President and CEO of Westwater, will be hosting the presentation and answering questions from investors.

An updated presentation for the conference is available on the Company's website: www.westwaterresources.net.

For more information on the conference, including registration and one-on-one meeting requests, please visit: https://www.weare121.com/121mininginvestment-new-york/. One-on-one meetings will be scheduled and conducted via private, secure video conference through the conference event platform.

About Westwater Resources

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ: WWR) is focused on developing energy-related materials. The Company’s battery-materials projects include the Coosa Graphite Project — the most advanced natural flake graphite project in the contiguous United States — and the associated Coosa Graphite Mine located across 41,900 acres (~17,000 hectares) in east-central Alabama. In addition, the Company maintains lithium mineral properties in prospective lithium brine basins in Nevada and Utah. Westwater’s uranium projects are located in Texas and New Mexico. In Texas, the Company has two licensed and currently idled uranium processing facilities and approximately 11,000 acres (~4,400 hectares) of prospective in-situ recovery uranium projects. In New Mexico, the Company controls mineral rights encompassing approximately 188,700 acres (~76,000 hectares) in the prolific Grants Mineral Belt, which is one of the largest concentrations of sandstone-hosted uranium deposits in the world. Incorporated in 1977 as Uranium Resources, Inc., Westwater also owns an extensive uranium information database of historic drill hole logs, assay certificates, maps, and technical reports for the western United States. For more information, visit www.westwaterresources.net.

