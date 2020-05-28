Group Eleven Announces Start of Diamond Drilling at 100%-owned PG West Project near Limerick, Ireland

VANCOUVER, May 28, 2020 - Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSX.V: ZNG; OTC: GRLVF; FRA: 3GE) ("Group Eleven" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of diamond drilling at its 100%-interest PG West zinc-lead and copper-silver project ("PG West"), near Limerick, in the Republic of Ireland.

As previously announced, drilling at PG West is expected to total approximately 1,000 metres. The first hole commenced drilling on May 22nd, 2020 and is expected to be 300-400 metres deep. The target consists of the base of the Waulsortian limestone on the southern edge of the Limerick Volcanic Complex, along the Pallas Green Corridor. This hole is located 250 meters south of hole G11-450-02 (the "Kilteely hole"; see news release dated May 7th, 2019), which intersected the outer margin of a suspected new Irish-Type zinc-system.

The Kilteely prospect is located approximately 10 kilometres southeast of the Pallas Green zinc deposit (an estimated mineral resource of 45.4 million tonnes of 7% zinc and 1% lead[1] in the Inferred category). Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization hosted on the PG West property. Results are expected to be release at the end of the entire drill program, in due course.

Please refer to the Company's recent news releases dated April 21st, 2020 and April 22nd, 2020, respectively, for further information on the Limerick basin, its key target areas, as well as, Group Eleven's recent Denison and Tullacondra copper-silver prospects.

