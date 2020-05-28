Abitibi Royalties Acquires Royalties South of Canadian Malartic Mine

Val-d'Or, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2020) - Abitibi Royalties Inc. (TSXV: RZZ) (OTC: ATBYF) ("Abitibi Royalties" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into a series of agreements to acquire a package of royalties south of the Canadian Malartic Mine and also southeast of the Goldex Mine. The agreements also entitle the Company to 15% of the gross proceeds (cash and shares) should the underlying properties be sold or joint ventured. The royalties are located 1) immediately south of the Canadian Malartic Mine and 2) approximately 3 kilometres southeast of the Goldex Mine (Fig. 1 & 2). The projects are owned and operated by Tamarack Gold Resources Inc. ("Tamarack"). The purchase price paid by the Company totals CDN$36,000, which will be paid in cash upon closing. The royalties were acquired due to the properties' favourable geology and limited exploration. Tamarack is planning to conduct field surveillance and sampling programs subsequent to a review of past work during 2020/2021 with a focus on the properties south of the Canadian Malartic Mine.

About Abitibi Royalties

Abitibi Royalties owns various royalties at the Canadian Malartic Mine near Val-d'Or Québec. In addition, the Company is building a portfolio of royalties on early stage properties near producing mines. The Company is unique among its peers due to its strong treasury, no debt, new monthly dividend, share buyback program and limited number of shares.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Glenn Mullan, Chairman, is the Qualified Person (as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) who has reviewed and approved this news release.

Figure 1. New Royalties South of Canadian Malartic Mine

Figure 2. New Royalty Southeast of Goldex Mine

