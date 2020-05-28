Zephyr Minerals announces results of annual and special meeting of shareholders

Trading Symbol: TSX-V: ZFR OTC:ZPHYF

Shares Outstanding: 63,229,327

HALIFAX, May 28, 2020 - Zephyr Minerals Ltd. ("Zephyr" or the "Corporation") (TSXV: ZFR) is pleased to announce that at the annual and special meeting of the Corporation's shareholders held on May 27, 2019, the shareholders re-elected Will Felderhof, Loren Komperdo, John Clark, David Felderhof, Scott Rhodenizer and Ted Grant as directors of the Corporation to hold office until their successors are duly elected or appointed.

In addition, in accordance with the rules and policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Corporation's shareholders re-approved Zephyr's "rolling" incentive stock option plan. The Corporation's shareholders also re-appointed Wasserman Ramsey, Chartered Accountants, as the Corporation's auditor to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until its successor is duly appointed, and the directors of the Corporation were authorized by shareholders to fix the auditor's remuneration.

About Zephyr Minerals Ltd.

Zephyr Minerals Ltd. continues to advance its 100% owned high grade Dawson-Green Mountain Project in Colorado, USA. After expanding it's land package to 1,385 hectares (3,430 acres) the Company now controls a 12.2 km long Dawson-Green Mountain mineralized trend. The central 3.2 km long El Plomo section is the focus for potential Broken Hill Type silver-lead-zinc mineralization and the east and west sections, Dawson and Green Mountain respectively are being targeted for gold. The Dawson section is currently host to a high grade inferred gold resource. The Company believes the combined Dawson and Green Mountain sections encompassing approximately 9 km of mineralized trend provide excellent resource expansion potential.

