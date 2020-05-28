Aurelius Minerals Mobilizes Exploration Team to Aureus Gold Project in Nova Scotia

Toronto, May 28, 2020 - Aurelius Minerals Inc. (TSXV: AUL) (the "Company" or "Aurelius") is pleased to announce it has commenced the 2020 exploration campaign at its wholly owned Aureus Gold Project in Nova Scotia, has completed its initial geological compilation program and the exploration team has been mobilized at the East project. Following the acquisition of Aureus Gold, the Company inherited a robust data set of past drill results. The team has identified multiple high-grade intervals over varying lengths, examples shown below. Of note to the Company was the exclusion of a significant number of similar high-grade intervals in previous mineral resource calculations at all deposits. These results give the Company a pipeline of highly prospective targets as well as the potential to upgrade existing mineral resource estimates in a highly cost-effective manner.

Select High-Grade Drill Results from Previous Operator*

Aureus East

Operator Azimuth Dip Year Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m)* Au (g/t)** Ressources Appalaches 166 -83 2014 F14-15 195.00 198.00 3.00 96.1







including 195.00 196.00 1.00 287.0

166 -88 2014 F14-05 67.63 70.56 2.93 27.91 ''





Including 67.63 68.1 0.47 25.9







and including 69 70.2 1.2 57.5

166 -83 2014 F14-11 43.6 44.72 1.12 27.86 '' 166 -83

F14-13 42 43.8 1.8 54.33







Including 42.6 43.4 0.8 122







and 84.5 86.1 1.6 23.37

166 -83

F14-16 42 42.5 0.5 5.43 ''





and 50.65 50.94 0.29 8.02







and 81.35 86.55 5.2 21.52







Including 81.75 83.2 1.45 54.6







and Including 83.2 84.3 1.1 28.4

*Historical results from SEDAR filed press released by Ressources Appalaches on August 26, 2014 (the "APP Press Release"). Due to the geometry of the mineralization the lengths may not represent true widths. Gold grades are not capped.

**As disclosed in that press release, samples were taken by splitting the core according to industry standards and were submitted along with standards, blanks and duplicates at regular intervals. The analyses were performed by ALS Laboratory Group for gold using conventional metallic screening. Half of the drill core drill core was preserved and core was stored at the Aureus (then Dufferin) mine site in Nova Scotia. The technical disclosure in the APP press release was prepared and reviewed by a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101 who was identified in the App press release.

Mark N.J. Ashcroft, P.Eng, President and CEO of Aurelius, commented, "The results of our initial compilation work was extremely positive and the grades and intervals we have found on our Aureus Gold project are exceptional," Ashcroft continued, "Several of the high grade intervals we found in our dataset have not been modelled into the existing mineral resources and that positions the Company very well as we commence work on our newly acquired Aureus Gold projects. The Aureus East project is one of only two permitted gold operations in Nova Scotia. Over the next 18 to 24 months we will remain focussed on our Path to Production. Our goal is to focus on our three core tasks: Define, Refine and Re-engineer the Aureus Gold Project."

As of May 25, 2020, Aurelius' exploration team has been mobilized to our Aureus Gold Project. In response to the COVID-19 situation, the Company is adhering to provincial and health authority mandated guidelines. The health and safety of our staff and the surrounding community is of utmost importance to Aurelius. An appropriate health and safety protocol including compliance with recommended social distancing protocols has been developed for work on the Aureus Gold Project. Aurelius intends on completing a 10,000 metre ("m") drill program at its Aureus East and West properties in 2020. Exact timing on when the drill program will begin will be provided as soon as the Province of Nova Scotia notifies the Company it can commence drilling operations.

Mr. Jeremy Niemi, P.Geo. and Vice President, Exploration of Aurelius and the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 for the Abitibi Greenstone Belt properties, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.

About Aurelius

Aurelius is a well-positioned gold exploration company focused on advancing its recently acquired and renamed Aureus Gold Properties, including Aureus West, the Tangier Gold Project and the Forest Hill Gold Project located in Nova Scotia and described in detail in the Company's press release of November 18, 2019. The high-grade Aureus Gold Project and mill in Nova Scotia completed initial gold production from test milling of a bulk sample in March 2017. The Aureus Gold Project covers 1,684 hectares in 104 mineral claims with a gold-bearing vein system defined by diamond drilling over a strike length of 1.4 km and to a depth of 400 meters (m), with 14 different east-west trending "saddle reef" quartz vein structures recognized each with free-milling gold. The stacked gold reefs are open at depth and extend along trend for over 3.2 kilometers (km) within the Aureus East and Aureus West projects, with additional strike length up to a total of 11 km of strike length. Underground development completed to date has extended to approximately 600m in length and to a depth of only 150m. The Aureus Gold Project is on care and maintenance and is accessible for future work, such as underground exploration drilling. The Company intends to conduct underground diamond drilling at the Aureus East Gold Project with the objectives of identifying high-grade saddles at depth and completing additional drilling to upgrade current Inferred Mineral Resources and intends to extend Aureus West along strike and at depth and complete an updated Mineral Resource estimate and engineering review for the Aureus Gold Project.

Aurelius is also focused on advancing two district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Ontario, Canada, one of the world's most prolific mining districts; the 968-hectare Mikwam Property, in the Burntbush area on the Casa Berardi trend and the 12,425-hectare Lipton Property, on the Lower Detour Trend. In 2018, Ontario converted its manual system of ground and paper staking and maintaining unpatented mining claims to an online system. All active, unpatented claims were converted from their legally defined location to a cell-based provincial grid. The Mikwam Property is comprised of 9 legacy claims consisting of 69 Cell Claims including 29 Single Cell Mining Claims ("SCMC's") and 40 Boundary Cell Mining Claims ("BCMC's"). The Lipton Property is now comprised of 57 legacy claims consisting of 721 Cell Claims, 563 SCMC's, 143 BCMC's, and 30 "internal" and overlapping (i.e., two occupying the same space) BCMC's.

The Company has a sound management team with experience in all facets of the mineral exploration and mining industry who will be considering additional acquisitions of advanced staged opportunities in the Abitibi and other proven mining districts.

