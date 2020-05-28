Glen Eagle Has Restarted its Operations in Honduras

MONTREAL, May 28, 2020 - Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE: GER) (“Glen Eagle” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Cobra Oro gold processing plant has restarted its operations on May 15, 2020 with the current production to be exported in early June. The early restart was made possible by obtaining a special working permit as the country is still under an extended lockdown due to the pandemic.
Cobra Oro has added a third production shift on May 25th and its operations are now running 24 hours a day, 5 days a week. Weekends are still under total lockdown across the country.
Jean Labrecque, President Glen Eagle Resources Inc. Complexe du Canal Lachine, Suite 308 4710 St-Antoine Street Montreal (Quebec) Canada Tel : 514-808-9807
“Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.” Values in the news release are quoted in Canadian dollars.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!