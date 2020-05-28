Deep-South Confirms SEDAR Filing of its Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment Report on Haib Copper in Namibia

Vancouver, May 28, 2020 - Deep-South Resources Inc. ("Deep- South" or "the Company") (TSXV:DSM), (FRA:DSD) announced today that the Preliminary Economic Assessment report (PEA) on the Haib Copper project in Namibia has been filed on SEDAR. The report is accessible at www.sedar.com and on the Deep-South website at www.deepsouthresources.com.
Deep-South currently holds 100% of the Haib Copper project in Namibia, one of the largest copper porphyry deposits in Africa. Deep-South also holds an investment of 75% in the Kapili Tepe Copper exploration project in Turkey.
Deep-South's growth strategy is to focus on the exploration and development of quality assets, in significant mineralized zones, close to infrastructure, in stable countries.
