Amarillo to host conference call and webcast on feasibility study results on June 4

19:45 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, May 28, 2020 - The senior management of Amarillo Gold Corp. (Amarillo or the Company) (TSXV: AGC, OTCQB: AGCBF) will host a webinar on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at 10 a.m. ET. They will review the results of the feasibility study on the Company’s Posse Gold Project at its Mara Rosa Property in Goi?s State, Brazil.

North American call-in number: 1-833-900-1839
International call-in number: 1-956-394-3586
Link to live webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4kgquzva

Amarillo plans to issue a news release containing the feasibility results on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, and post it on its website. The presentation slides will also be available under the investors/presentations tab. Amarillo’s website is www.amarillogold.com.

The Company will also file a technical report prepared in accordance with the requirements of NI 43-101 under its corporate profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) within 45 days of the news release and post the report on its website.

About Amarillo

Amarillo Gold Corp. is advancing two gold projects in Brazil. Both are in mining-friendly states and have excellent nearby infrastructure. The development stage Posse Gold Project on its Mara Rosa Property in Goi?s State has received the main permit that provides social and environmental permission for mining. Work is underway on receiving the installation permit. The advanced exploration stage Lavras do Sul Project in Rio Grande do Sul State has more than 22 prospects centered on historic gold workings.

Amarillo Gold Corp. trades on the TSXV under the symbol AGC, and on the OTCQB under the symbol AGCBF.

For further information, please contact

Mike Mutchler
President & CEO
416-294-0736
mike.mutchler@amarillogold.com

Annemarie Brissenden
Investor Relations
416-844-6284
annemarie.brissenden@amarillogold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/df38ce18-3b6b-48dd-b220-b3aee7b02c40


