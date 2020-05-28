Robex Resources Inc. Begins Year in Strength With First Quarterly Financial Results

QUÉBEC CITY, May 28, 2020 -- Robex Resources Inc. ("Robex" or "the Company") (TSXV: RBX/FWB: RB4) is pleased to publish their financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.



All amounts are in Canadian dollars (CAD).

Highlights for the first quarter of 2020:

32% INCREASE IN GOLD PRODUCTION



The gold production totalled 14,918 ounces compared to 11,291 ounces produced during the same period in 2019. The 12% increase in the quantity of processed ore at the Nampala plant (476,720 tonnes vs 424,561 tonnes for the first quarter of 2019), the improvement of the average recovery rate (88.8% vs 85.0% for the same period in 2019) and the higher average grade of processed ore (1.10 gpt compared to 0.95 gpt for the first quarter of 2019) are all favourable factors for this good quarterly production performance.



The Company is continuing its efforts to optimize its plant in Mali with the objective of reaching a daily production of 5,600 tonnes until the end of 2020. In addition, work is underway to add a crushing circuit to the crusher’s milling circuit.





During the first quarter of 2020, 14,646 ounces of gold were sold for CAD 30.9 million compared to 10,935 ounces of gold for CAD 18.9 million for the same period in 2019. The quantity produced being greater than the quantity sold is attributable to the time delay between casting and refining gold ingots.





The Company achieved net income attributable to shareholders of CAD 9.7 million (CAD 0.017 per share), including CAD 7.4 million in amortization of the book value of fixed assets for this quarter, compared to CAD 0.8 million (CAD 0.001 per share) for the same period in 2019.





The constant improvement of the Nampala plant and its organization now allow us, among other things, to integrate preventive maintenance program, thereby reducing costs and unplanned shutdowns and therefore significantly reducing the total cash cost 1 of an ounce of gold.





The operating activities of the Company generated cash flows of CAD 18.7 million (CAD 0.032 per share 3 ) compared to CAD 7.7 million (CAD 0.013 per share 3 ) for the same period in 2019. Cash flows are 60% higher than overall revenue.





Mining Operation: Nampala, Mali

Quarters ended March 31, 2020 2019 Operating Data Ore mined (tonnes) 502,280 498,433 Ore processed (tonnes) 476,720 424,561 Waste mined (tonnes) 1,350,806 817,729 Operational stripping ratio 2.7 1.6 Head grade (gpt) 1.10 0.95 Recovery (%) 88.8 % 85.0 % Gold ounces produced 14,918 11,291 Gold ounces sold 14,646 10,935 Financial Data (rounded off to the nearest thousand dollars) Revenue – Gold sales 30,864,000 18,870,000 Mining operation expenses 7,436,000 7,131,000 Mining royalties 770,000 588,000 Administrative expenses 1,650,000 1,774,000 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and amortization of intangible assets 7,387,000 8,363,000 Segment operating income 13,621,000 1,014,000 Statistics (in dollars) Average realized selling price (per ounce) 2,107 1,726 Cash operating cost (per tonne processed)3 17 18 Total cash cost (per ounce sold)3 560 706 All-in sustaining cost (per ounce sold)3 968 1,053 Administrative expenses (per ounce sold) 113 162 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment (per ounce sold) 504 765

Robex’s MD&A and the condensed interim consolidated financial statements (unaudited) are available on the Company's website in the Investors section at robexgold.com. These reports and other documents produced by the Company are also available at sedar.com.

A word from the President Mr. Georges Cohen:

Beyond the improved results due to the increased price of gold, 2020 is looking promising for the Company on many levels, in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic. I would like to congratulate all the employees who are working tirelessly to reach the objectives set by Robex’s management, and to thank all those who made the Nampala mine’s lockdown possible in order to ensure continued mining.

Despite our ore’s low grade, tight management of production costs will enable us to obtain one of the lowest cash costs per ounce of gold in the sector.





For information:

Robex Resources Inc.

Benjamin Cohen, CEO

Augustin Rousselet, CFO/COO

Head office: (581) 741-7421

info@robexgold.com

This news release contains statements that may be considered “forecast information” or “forecast statements” in terms of security rights. These forecasts are subject to uncertainties and risks, some of which are beyond the control of Robex. Achievements and final results may differ significantly from forecasts made implicitly or explicitly. These differences can be attributed to many factors, including market volatility, the impact of the exchange rate and interest rate fluctuations, mispricing, the environment (hardening of regulations), unforeseen geological situations, unfavourable operating conditions, political risks inherent in mining in developing countries, changes in government policies or regulations (laws and policies), an inability to obtain necessary permits and approvals from government agencies, or any other risk associated with mining and development. There can be no assurance that the circumstances set out in these forecasts will occur, or even benefit Robex, if any. The forecasts are based on the estimates and opinions of the Robex management team at the time of publication. Robex makes no commitment to make any updates or changes to these publicly available forecasts based on new information or events, or for any other reason, except as required by applicable security laws. The TSX Venture Exchange or the Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) assumes no responsibility for the authenticity or accuracy of this news release.

1 Total cash cost is non-IFRS financial measure for which there is no standardized definition under IFRS. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures" section of the MD&A.

2 Cash flows from operating activities exclude net change in non-cash working capital items.

3 Cash flows from operating activities per share, cash operating cost, total cash cost and all-in sustaining cost are non-IFRS financial measure for which there is no standardized definition under IFRS. Refer to the "Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures" section of the MD&A.



