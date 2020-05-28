Sailfish Royalty Corp. Announces Extension of the Expiry Date of Stock Options

TORTOLA, May 28, 2020 - Sailfish Royalty Corp. (TSX-V: FISH) (the "Company" or "Sailfish") announces that it intends to extend the expiry date of an aggregate of 4,242,000 stock options (collectively, the "Options") issued during the months of June 2014, November 2015, February 2016 and December 2018 with exercise prices of $1.33, $1.00, $0.75, and $1.00 per option share, respectively, to the date that is 10 years from each of the Option's grant date (the "Amendment"). The Amendment is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Sailfish

Sailfish is a precious metals royalty and streaming company. Within Sailfish's portfolio are two cornerstone assets on advanced stage projects in the Americas: a gold stream equivalent to a 3% NSR on the San Albino gold project (~3.5 sq. km) and a 2% NSR on the rest of the area (~134.5 sq. km) surrounding San Albino in northern Nicaragua; and an up to 3.5% NSR on the Tocantinzinho gold project in the prolific Tapajos district of northern Brazil. The acquisition of Terraco Gold Corp. adds a potential cornerstone asset: an up to 3% NSR on the multi-million ounce Spring Valley gold project in Pershing County, Nevada.

Sailfish is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "FISH" and on the OTCQX under the symbol "SROYF". Please visit the Company's website at www.sailfishroyalty.com for additional information.

